Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Athlon Sports

Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job

Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future

After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Adam Schefter Reports New Update To Derek Carr, Raiders Situation

Derek Carr has made it very clear that his time as a Las Vegas Raider is over, reiterating that sentiment during Thursday's Pro Bowl Games. The clock is now ticking for the Raiders to get something in return for him. Carr's $40.4 million salary for the 2023 season becomes fully guaranteed on Feb. ...
Yardbarker

Three players Warriors should target at the trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors (26-26) have lost two straight games and are ninth in the Western Conference. With the trade deadline Thursday, the time to make a move is now. Earlier this week, Warriors president/GM Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game that he wants to add to Golden State's "margin of error" and that "[currently] it's not a margin of error I'm entirely comfortable with."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Explains Reasoning For Wenyen Gabriel Being Out Of Rotation

When Anthony Davis was sidelined due to a stress injury in his foot, both Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel stepped up in his absence for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant has been one of the most efficient offensive players in the league, while Gabriel provides the energy and motor that the Lakers lack some nights. Both big men deserve to be in the rotation, though Darvin Ham has seemed to lean in Bryant’s direction since Davis’s return.
LOS ANGELES, CA

