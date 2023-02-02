ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MSP: Man jailed after Kentwood pursuit, crash

KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Authorities say a person is jailed after leading officers on a pursuit near Kentwood over the weekend. It started early Saturday after state police failed to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue near Alexander Street. Kent County Sheriff's deputies also failed to stop the same vehicle later in the morning.
