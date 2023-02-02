ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

HipHopDX.com

Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute

Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More

Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Reveals Secret Behind James Harden Friendship — But It's Not Music Or Sports

Lil Baby and NBA star James Harden have grown close over the years, and now Baby has revealed the foundation of their budding friendship. TMZ caught up with the 4PF boss while he was leaving West Hollywood’s Nightingale after the 2023 Grammys on Sunday (February 5), where Baby explained that he aligned with Harden because they’re both share the same “sniper” mentality.
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond

The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Jenn Leach

The richest rappers in the U.S.

It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
HipHopDX.com

Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!

OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
HipHopDX.com

Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother

Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Sons Of Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris Perform At Grammys For Motown Medley With Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson

R&B Group WanMor, aka the sons of Boyz II Men‘s Wanya Morris, hit the Grammys stage with music legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for an electrifying Motown tribute. Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco— who are the sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men — sang alongside Wonder and Robinson as they performed The Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” Smokey and The Miracles’ song “Tears Of A Clown,” as well as Wonder’s hit song “Higher Ground” with Chris Stapleton.
hypebeast.com

Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release

Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Seemingly Scolds Offset & Quavo For Grammys Fight In Backstage Video

Los Angeles, CA - A video of Cardi B yelling backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards has surfaced amid reports of a fight between Quavo and Offset. TMZ reported on Monday (February 6) that the Migos rappers were involved in a physical altercation backstage at the awards show, which was held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (February 5).
LOS ANGELES, CA

