spectrumnews1.com
Local plumbing companies facing long list of burst pipe calls
AUBURN, Mass. - Last weekend's sub-zero temperatures lead to pipe bursts in homes, businesses and other buildings across the region, and created a hectic situation for local plumbers and other contractors. What You Need To Know. Local plumbers are still dealing with burst pipes after the weekend's cold weather. Gervais...
spectrumnews1.com
Burst pipe at Worcester Housing Authority property forces nearly 200 elderly people out of homes
WORCESTER, Mass. - The weekend's record breaking cold forced nearly 200 elderly people out of their homes in Worcester. A pipe burst at the Worcester Housing Authority's Elm Park Tower on Pleasant Street. The 16-story building is senior-only housing. The building experienced pipes freezing, power outages, and major flooding Saturday.
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
Auburn Senior Center closed for at least the week after pipe bursts over weekend
AUBURN, Mass — In Auburn, the town's senior center is closed after a water pipe burst. The building is closed to the public so cleanup and repairs can be done. Auburn's town manager said there was about three inches of water on the floor when the fire department arrived Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
In effort to keep everyone warm, Worcester church leaves free hats, gloves, scarves downtown
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local church and members of its youth group are doing their part to make sure everyone is warm this winter. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Worcester spent a night last week tying hats, scarves and gloves to some of the light posts, fences and benches along the Worcester Common. The clothing items were available for anyone to take. There were also encouraging notes saying "I am not lost. If you need this to stay warm, please take it or share with someone who does."
Preventing pipes from freezing in cold temperatures
Freezing temperatures are on the way, which can pose a risk for your home's plumbing.
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
2 adults,1 infant hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from tree falling onto car in Westfield
In Westfield, two adults and an infant were hospitalized after a tree fell on their car while they were driving.
Horse trailer pulled by massive winds in Brimfield
It was very windy in Brimfield earlier Friday! The winds were strong enough to move a 22News viewer's horse trailer several feet from where it was parked.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead and 2 seriously injured, following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a three-car crash on the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Street leaving one dead and two with serious injuries. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. When crews arrived on Sunday morning, three people were extricated...
Mountain Road was closed Saturday after a single-car accident
Mountain Road on Route 141 was closed on Saturday after a single-car accident.
No one injured at fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield
No injuries after the Springfield Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at 36 Belmont Avenue.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester city manager's new plan puts focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester's city manager is presenting a plan to reorganize city rolls and offices in an effort to put a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. City Manager Eric Batista will present the plan to the city council this week. It involves reorganizing the executive office of diversity,...
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
18-year-old flown to hospital after car crash in Holland
One person was flown in a helicopter to a hospital after a car accident on Sturbridge Road on Sunday.
Springfield officer and firefighter attended funeral after well being check on elderly woman
A Springfield police officer and firefighter were pallbearers for a woman they helped save.
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
One man killed after multi-car crash in Springfield
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
