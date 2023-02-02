ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Local plumbing companies facing long list of burst pipe calls

AUBURN, Mass. - Last weekend's sub-zero temperatures lead to pipe bursts in homes, businesses and other buildings across the region, and created a hectic situation for local plumbers and other contractors. What You Need To Know. Local plumbers are still dealing with burst pipes after the weekend's cold weather. Gervais...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

In effort to keep everyone warm, Worcester church leaves free hats, gloves, scarves downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - A local church and members of its youth group are doing their part to make sure everyone is warm this winter. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Worcester spent a night last week tying hats, scarves and gloves to some of the light posts, fences and benches along the Worcester Common. The clothing items were available for anyone to take. There were also encouraging notes saying "I am not lost. If you need this to stay warm, please take it or share with someone who does."
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

