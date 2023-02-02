Read full article on original website
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated Hotels
The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.
hernandosun.com
Farewell, Ginger Stanley Hallowell
Iconic actress, aquatic stunt woman passes away at age 91. Stuntwoman; actress; model; Weeki Wachee mermaid; from the waters of Weeki Wachee to the bright lights of Hollywood-style movie productions, Ginger Stanley Hallowell has made her watermark on this cultural landscape. This Orlando resident was born on December 19, 1931,...
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…
‘Something bigger than myself’: Orlando man shares about joining elite Navy Honor Guard
An Orlando native became a member of the Navy Honor Guard this week.
theapopkavoice.com
Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
wmfe.org
Florida still leads in global shark attack tally
Florida remains a world leader in shark bites, even as the number of bites globally declines, according to a new report by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. Seventeen shark bites were reported last year in Florida. Volusia County led the way with seven, and Monroe County...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains a cornerstone of Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more.
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on FuelFest returning to West Palm Beach later this month, swimming with dolphins in St. Augustine, the world's largest bounce house coming to Orlando and more.
WESH
Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
WESH
Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
stetson.edu
Stetson in the News, Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
* Hometown News featured Stetson in the Jan. 26 story “Stetson renews fundraising effort for Ukrainian students in DeLand.” Also, Tech Inside Out, My Silly Little Gang, the Washington Daily News and more than 80 other media outlets cited Stetson in the Jan. 28 story “Stetson University renews fundraising to allow 4 Ukrainian students to remain another year.”
fox35orlando.com
Groundbreaking is coming for Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum
OVIEDO, Fla. - Happening soon, local leaders will break ground on a restoration project in Seminole County for the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum. "There are two parts to this building - the first part is the original," said Judith Dolores Smith as she walked around the exterior of what is left of the Gabriella Jamestown Colored School. It is the only structure of its kind still standing 92 years later.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
click orlando
‘It really is a rebirth:’ Daytona Beach center for visually impaired gets a 2nd chance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Conklin Davis Center for the Visually impaired in Daytona Beach offers a one-of-a-kind vocational program. The classes here are getting results and changing lives for people with multiple disabilities and the visually impaired. But it was almost lost forever. In 2020 the former Conklin...
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food
Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?
FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
