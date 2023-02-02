ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

hernandosun.com

Farewell, Ginger Stanley Hallowell

Iconic actress, aquatic stunt woman passes away at age 91. Stuntwoman; actress; model; Weeki Wachee mermaid; from the waters of Weeki Wachee to the bright lights of Hollywood-style movie productions, Ginger Stanley Hallowell has made her watermark on this cultural landscape. This Orlando resident was born on December 19, 1931,...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center

The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
APOPKA, FL
wmfe.org

Florida still leads in global shark attack tally

Florida remains a world leader in shark bites, even as the number of bites globally declines, according to a new report by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. Seventeen shark bites were reported last year in Florida. Volusia County led the way with seven, and Monroe County...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains a cornerstone of Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
ORLANDO, FL
stetson.edu

Stetson in the News, Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023

* Hometown News featured Stetson in the Jan. 26 story “Stetson renews fundraising effort for Ukrainian students in DeLand.” Also, Tech Inside Out, My Silly Little Gang, the Washington Daily News and more than 80 other media outlets cited Stetson in the Jan. 28 story “Stetson University renews fundraising to allow 4 Ukrainian students to remain another year.”
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Groundbreaking is coming for Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum

OVIEDO, Fla. - Happening soon, local leaders will break ground on a restoration project in Seminole County for the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum. "There are two parts to this building - the first part is the original," said Judith Dolores Smith as she walked around the exterior of what is left of the Gabriella Jamestown Colored School. It is the only structure of its kind still standing 92 years later.
OVIEDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food

Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
SANFORD, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?

FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL

