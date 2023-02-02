Read full article on original website
Apple highlights 8 ways to keep kids safer online with iPhone and iPad
In honor of Safer Internet Day, Apple has shared a list of features and tips to provide a more secure and private experience for kids on devices like iPhone and iPad. Along with 8 ways to stay safer, Apple has highlighted its dedicated educational hub for parents and families plus a new free Today at Apple session called “Your Kids and Their Devices.”
Poll: Tim Cook thinks you’d pay more for an iPhone Ultra, but is he right?
Over the weekend, a report from Bloomberg suggested that Apple is considering adding a new high-end option to the iPhone lineup. This device, potentially branded as the “Ultra,” would be more expensive than the “Pro Max,” but the question is how much more. Apple mulling iPhone...
Apple rolls out revamped website design with new dropdown navigation menus
Apple is rolling out a notable change to the design of its website, focused on making it easier to navigate through different product categories. Now, when you mouse over items in Apple’s top menu bar, you’ll see new dropdown menus with quick links to more details on that category of products…
iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness for every model
Curious what display Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or the specs your current iPhone display has? Follow along for a look at the complete iPhone display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that’s found on the screen of every iPhone model.
Apple @ Work Podcast: Microsoft Policies are just IT Policies
Monday’s best deals: AirPods Pro 2 $199, Apple Pencil 2 $90, 10.9-inch iPad $50 off, more
It’s Monday and a brand new work week means a fresh batch of the latest Apple discounts. Leading the way today, we have a new all-time low on Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 at $199. That’s then joined by the Apple Pencil 2, which is an even bigger must-have at its second-best price ever of $90. Not to mention, a rare chance to save on the latest 10.9-inch iPad at $50 off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple to hold in-person ‘AI summit’ event for employees at Steve Jobs Theater
It has been almost three years since Apple changed how it holds special events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, all events have been pre-recorded, with only the last two having guests there. But it seems that the company is now ready to go back to its traditional way of holding events, at least for its employees. The company will hold its annual in-house “AI summit” at the Steve Jobs Theater this month.
Report: Apple unlikely to launch new Mac Studio as it instead focuses on the Mac Pro
While the Mac Studio has been well-received since its launch last spring, Apple may not launch an upgraded model in the foreseeable future. Bloomberg reports that the upcoming Mac Pro with Apple Silicon is “similar in functionality to the Mac Studio,” and it could be redundant for Apple to sell both the Mac Pro and the Mac Studio.
Future Macs likely to get annual(ish) updates, suggests Apple chip designer
Apple chip designer Tim Millet implied in a new interview that annual updates – or something close to this – are likely to be the norm for future Macs. He talked about the company’s original goals for the development of the M1 chip, and how Apple is approaching work on each successive generation of Mac chip …
Apple rolling out Apple TV and HomePod software updates with bug fixes
A new firmware update is rolling out for Apple TV and HomePod users. Following the release of tvOS 16.3 last month, Apple is now rolling out tvOS 16.3.1 to HomePod and Apple TV users with “general performance and stability improvements.”. Apple has not published in-depth release notes for tvOS...
New iPhone browsers on the way without WebKit; Apple prepping Safari for competition
We may soon see entirely new iPhone browsers available, as both Google and Mozilla anticipate the end of Apple’s insistence that all iOS browsers use the same WebKit engine as Safari. This will enable new versions of Chrome and Firefox to offer greater feature differentiation, and for the first...
Rumored iPhone Ultra strategy may work, but could easily backfire on Apple [Opinion]
Could Apple be planning a new iPhone Ultra, costing even more than the Pro Max? That’s the suggestion of a report over the weekend, and it may be backed by a hint dropped by CEO Tim Cook in last week’s earnings call. Asked about the company’s continued push...
Sonos Era 100 and 300 high-end speakers to compete with HomePod 2, new ‘Move’ in the works
Last summer we got a sneak peek at the new high-end speakers that Sonos has in the works. Now it’s surfaced that the upcoming premium products will be called the Era 100 and 300, set to compete with Apple’s HomePod 2. Further, a second-gen portable Sonos Move is in the pipeline and another release is coming that will be in a “brand new category.”
Try these 10 Safari features that every iPhone user should know! [Video]
Apple announced that they officially have two billion active iPhone users globally, which is an absurd amount of smartphones out in the wild. With each of those iPhones, whether you love it or hate it, they come pre-installed with Safari as the default browser. So if you have had an iPhone since 2007, that means that you have used Safari on an iPhone for over 15 years (unless you switched your browser). Most people are not aware of how much you can do within Safari; here are some features that I think every Safari user should know!
Best iPhone 14 cases available for purchase: New CASETiFY collections, golf case, more
Our annual collection of the best iPhone 14 cases has arrived and has now been updated with new designs, brands, and more. You’ll find all of the best iPhone 14 cases available anywhere from wallet models and eco-conscious treatments to protective sheaths, logo-free clear options, artistic designs, handcrafted wooden covers, and more. Apple’s official silicone, leather, and clear MagSafe iPhone 14 cases are present as well as all of the latest collections from our favorite brands, with everything organized for you down below alongside some hands-on reviews (be sure to check back regularly for more). Head below for a closer look at the best iPhone 14 cases, including the base model, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max options, now available for purchase.
Deals: 10.2-inch iPad now $79 off, iPad mini 6 hits $400, ecobee HomeKit thermostat, more
Tuesday has refreshed all of the best Apple discounts, and today we’re looking at a handful of notable chances to save. Leading the way is the best value in the iPadOS stable, with Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad seeing a $79 discount to an all-time low. That’s alongside its compact iPad mini 6, which now has an even smaller price tag at $400. Not to mention, the price cut on ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced which uses HomeKit to heat your space at $160. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Rumor suggests iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature an even brighter display
A new rumor suggests Apple could upgrade the display in the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max this year to be even brighter. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can reach 2000 nits of peak brightness, but this rumor suggests that peak brightness could increase to 2500 nits this year…. iPhone...
‘ReplyCube’ is a new Apple Mail extension for quickly handling reusable responses
The folks at Funn Media, creators of popular apps like Calory and WaterMinder, have released a new app dubbed ReplyCube that taps into support for extensions in Apple Mail. The app aims to speed up email management by letting you create reusable messages, commonly referred to as “canned” messages, then access those messages right from the compose window in the Mail app.
iPhone 14 discounts suggest lower than expected demand in China
Two of China’s biggest smartphone retailers are offering iPhone 14 discounts equivalent to well over $100 – a level of price cut usually restricted to older handsets. One analyst estimates that sales of the four iPhone 14 models were some 28% lower than those of the iPhone 13 line-up at the same point …
Twitter rolling out new #AppleMusic hashflag ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Apple announced last year that it will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, starting with Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023 with a performance by Rihanna. A few days ahead of the show, Twitter is now rolling out a new #AppleMusic hashflag with a custom Apple logo.
