ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Port Washington approves fence to protect child with autism

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVYPh_0kajvqPR00

Port Washington approves family's fence to protect child with autism 02:17

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- There's an update to CBS2's exclusive story about a fence fight in Port Washington .

Parents installed it to help protect their child who has autism, but there is a "no fence rule" in the town.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the zoning board has just approved the fence, and the town is putting up street signs in hopes of keeping the little girl safe.

READ MORE: Parents of child with autism say neighbors in Port Washington are pushing back on fence installed to keep daughter safe

Stevie Novis wiped away tears, saying, "The sign is amazing. Anything that helps supports my daughter and anyone who has a disability."

"Autistic child area" road signs on her Port Washington street are going up for Stella Bovis, the 4-year-old whose struggles became a flashpoint in her neighborhood when her parents put up a picket fence in their front yard to keep her safe.

Amid intense opposition from many in the neighborhood, others in the community have since rallied around them.

"The outreach has been amazing and makes us feel much more welcome," Stevie Bovis said.

Some neighbors went to North Hempstead Town Hall to protest the 4-foot fence. Without a variance, fences are not allowed in Port Washington.

CBS2 spoke with them last month during our exclusive report.

"There has been pushback on the fence from over a dozen neighbors who signed a letter. It just seems like it's too high and too close to the road," one neighbor said at the time.

"No. We don't want to speak. No one wants to speak. No one wants this here," another neighbor said.

"No, I don't like it all, and it doesn't match in our neighborhood," another said.

"We are painting the fence white for the neighbors and planting shrubs," Stevie Bovis said.

Until now the Bovis family has felt alone.

"A few of them got together in secret and kind of ganged up on us," father Angelo Bovis said last month.

"To be completely isolated from a neighborhood that we wanted to have our daughter enjoy is beyond hurtful and makes me sad for my daughter," Stevie Bovis said in January.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the fence was just approved by the local zoning board of appeals.

"Despite this happy ending, I still would like to extend my deepest sympathies on behalf of the town as their family was put through an ordeal, and I hope this will raise awareness going forward of what is considered a 'reasonable accommodation,'" North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said.

The Bovis family hopes painting the fence and the signs will serve as an olive branch to those neighbors giving pushback, whose children their daughter Stella wants to befriend.

"I just want to thank CBS and you, Jennifer, for covering the story and bringing light to the situation," Stevie Bovis said.

Living with autism, rising above.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Recent demotions cast cloud over FDNY promotions ceremony

NEW YORK -- There is a major controversy surrounding the FDNY due to the demotions of three chiefs, moves that allegedly causing two senior officials to react in protest.The uncomfortable situation was felt at a promotions ceremony on Tuesday.New York's Bravest filled the room with cheers for fellow FDNY members as 113 were promoted. But at the start of the ceremony, when Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was introduced, there was faint clapping and some booing.Following that, there was loud and long applause for Chief of Department John Hodgens, who sat alongside Kavanagh.It all came in reaction to recent shakeups at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

College students study segregation in New Jersey schools

MADISON, N.J. -- This Black History Month, CBS2 is examining a racial divide when it comes to education.Segregated schools are still a big problem in New Jersey, and there's a new effort to solve it.We began the conversation with a local civil rights pioneer.Retired New Jersey science teacher Theodora Smiley Lacey is a civil rights icon -- a Teaneck school bears her name -- but the 90-year-old grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, in the deep South during segregation."Often times, I would go to the bus stop and the driver would ask me to put the money in the box and go...
MADISON, NJ
CBS New York

Woman at L. I. funeral home found breathing after being pronounced dead

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. -- An 82-year-old woman pronounced dead by medical staff at a Long Island nursing home was found breathing hours later at a funeral home. It's unclear if she was declared dead in error or experienced a medical episode that got her heart beating on its own. The woman was pronounced dead on Feb. 4 at 11:15 a.m. by doctors at the Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, according to police. Then, was taken to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place. Shortly after 2 p.m., the woman was found to be alive and breathing. An ambulance took...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
CBS New York

Memorial this week for N.J. councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A memorial will be held this week for a New Jersey councilwoman shot to death last week outside her Sayreville home. Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, was killed last Wednesday night while sitting in her SUV. Flags will be flown at half staff Wednesday and a memorial service will be held in her honor at 6 p.m. at Epic Church International on Main Street Ext. in Sayreville. A post on the borough's website says the mayor and council "invite all to attend."Dwumfour, 30, was first elected to office in 2021. She leaves behind a 12-year-old child.Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or motive in her killing.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Like clockwork, lawmakers in hock to teachers’ union make hysterical claims against charter schools

Like clockwork, pols in thrall to the teachers union are lining up to denounce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow more charter schools to open in New York City. Yet their arguments are blatantly ridiculous. In a joint statement, Sens. Shelly Mayer (D-Scarsdale and State Education Committee chair), John Liu (D-Queens) and Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) claimed that new charters would “increase the financial burden on NYC traditional public schools, taking much-needed resources away from schools serving the vast majority of our children.” Nonsense. The only cash existing schools lose is the amount dedicated to that particular student. The way school funding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Sean Fisher Memorial Foundation provides free heart screenings to N.J. students

WALDWICK, N.J. -- For American Heart Month, a school in Waldwick, New Jersey is making sure students are screened to prevent sudden cardiac arrest.It's made possible by the parents of a teen who didn't have that opportunity. On Aug. 25, 2008, Sheila and James Fisher were celebrating their son's 13th birthday before he collapsed at football practice and tragically died. "He had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an over-enlarged heart," said James Fisher. "Which we learned after the fact." The couple established the Sean Fisher Memorial Foundation in their son's memory. It provides free screenings for undetected heart conditions for students. Over the next two days, the...
WALDWICK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
MANHATTAN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Company Buys Huntington Coach

Transportation company Huntington Coach has been purchased by Beacon Mobility, which operates 17 other brands in 22 states, according to th the websie Mergers & Acquisitions. Huntington Coach was founded in 1927, transported workers in World War II, and expanded into school transportation over the years. Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York Post

Long Island mom allegedly ran over teen — twice — to avenge her bullied son

A Long Island mom allegedly ran over a 15-year-old boy with her car — twice — to avenge her bullied son. Jennifer Nelson, 35, of Shirley in Suffolk County is now charged with attempted murder for allegedly slamming her car into the teen in the parking lot of a Manhattan Bagel shop in October, then running him over two times, because she believed he had earlier bullied and robbed her son. Nelson then tried to trade in her leased 2020 Honda Passport for a different model to throw cops off her trail, prosecutors say. “This defendant — an adult —...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy