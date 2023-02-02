Read full article on original website
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
Black publication printing positivity in Las Vegas
13 Action News sits down with the owner of Black Image Magazine to talk about their story as one of the only Black-owned publications in our city.
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter will let you put ex’s name in cat’s litter box for Valentine’s Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not quite feeling the romance this Valentine’s Day? A Las Vegas shelter has a solution for you. According to the Animal Foundation, those hoping to “celebrate” Valentine’s Day in a more passive-aggressive way can do so by making a little donation to the shelter.
NBC News
TikTok influencer's food reviews help struggling Vegas restaurants
TikTok user Keith Lee has become a viral sensation for his food reviews, bringing new customers to Las Vegas-area small businesses at no cost. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin speaks with Lee about his work.Feb. 3, 2023.
rtcsnv.com
Black History Month: Braud’s Funnel Cake Café
From a 10’ x 10’ pop-up tent in 2006 to a brick and mortar location at Town Square in 2023 and a spot at the Super Bowl in 2024, Braud’s Funnel Cake Café has grown to become a Las Vegas staple. Whether you prefer classic strawberry or a savory bacon and coffee ice-cream funnel cake, they have it all!
Things Going Away in Vegas, Gamblers Losing Record Money & Las Vegas Kid’s Family Destination!?!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the mind blowing numbers put up by Vegas in 2022. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas food halls offer something for everyone
You may notice a growing trend in Las Vegas, and it’s a delicious one. The oft-maligned food court has begun growing up, and in the past few years has seen an evolution into the food hall. Celebrities and chefs have their own offerings at these smaller venues that feature communal seating areas. In Las Vegas, you’ll find them in major resorts and smaller hotels—check out some of the highlights of these foodie havens at the Aria, Fremont Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Resorts World Las Vegas.
A look at the past and present of the Historic Westside
13 Action News looks at the Historic Westside of Las Vegas, introducing some key people from the past and present, helping to shape the community.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
One lucky boy to draw straight flush
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
Fox5 KVVU
Ghost’s Story: Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it makes its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature appears to have not only been accepted by the pack but by some accounts leading it. It’s believed he was dumped in the desert as a puppy and the coyotes took him in as one of their own.
jammin1057.com
First Nevada Ojos Locos Location To Open In North Las Vegas
It’s been described as the Latino version of Hooters. Ojos Locos will open its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino is part of an effort to have a hotel-casino completely dedicated to the Latino community. And the highlight of Ojos Locos? Well, it’s clearly the Chicas.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Woman Accused In Sweepstakes Scam
A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
8newsnow.com
Why not pitch in? Ways to donate time, experience: 8 great volunteer programs in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So you’ve retired, can only golf so much. What now? How about volunteering for any number of programs or nonprofits in the Las Vegas valley?. So many are looking for help, and you’ve got all that experience. Why not reach out to your place of worship, a youth sports league or maybe even the neighborhood school?
Las Vegas man, 43, dies during tennis match at country club
A 43-year-old man man is dead after collapsing on a tennis court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock County Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
iheart.com
Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas
A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
