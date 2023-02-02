Read full article on original website
PSA: You’re Not Washing Your PJs, Sheets, Or Towels Enough
The recent ruckus over a woman admitting she doesn't wash her PJs makes you think: What about other daily-use home linens and clothes? We get it — pajamas should be washed after 2-3 wears. But should we also be changing our sheets and towels more often? Cheryl Nelson, a lifestyle and preparedness expert, laundry connoisseur, and founder of PrepareWithCher.com, has some eye-opening information to share about just how frequently you *should* be washing the fabrics that touch your body every day.
