atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bills player asks team for one more chance

The Buffalo Bills are fun enough to not only draw a player out of retirement but to make him want to stay unretired. At least that’s Cole Beasley’s situation right now. The 33-year-old wide receiver played in Buffalo from 2019-2021 before retiring prior to last season. He had a very brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before finally returning to the Bills, a move he asked for by remaining in contact with GM Brandon Beane.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Jerry Jones stands firm on a major mistake

The Dallas Cowboys at one time had arguably the best three-headed monster at wide receiver in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Cooper last March, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for a late-round pick. The Cowboys put...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive great news on opening night

The Kansas City Chiefs have now gotten word, or Chiefs fans have gotten word that is, that they will have some key players back for the Super Bowl, answering some huge questions we were all wondering. Going into the game, or exiting the Championship game I should say, the Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Broncos interviewing former NFL HC for defensive coordinator opening

The Denver Broncos now have an opening at defensive coordinator. Denver and former DC Ejiro Evero agreed to part ways yesterday as Evero wanted to seek a different opportunity. He landed the DC job with the Carolina Panthers today. The Broncos are searching for an experienced mind to lead their...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs forced to make tough decision after recent news

The Kansas City Chiefs just made a move that will force them to make about as tough a decision as they have had to make all year long. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, meaning he won’t play in the Super Bowl. But, that isn’t the move that will force them to make a tough decision.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings FINALLY secure their new coaching hire

The Minnesota Vikings had three preferred candidates to replace Ed Donatell as Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero, Sean Desai and Brian Flores. In the past three weeks, names continued to shuffle around in an effort to secure a DC. However, road blocks kept occuring. Desai opted out of consideration with the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

What the Titans told Jeffery Simmons about his contract

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a likely candidate for a well earned contract extension this offseason. Simmons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023 as an established star on Tennessee’s defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 sacks, 108 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, and 13 passes defended. He has also received Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Cowboys fans shouldn’t be upset about new hire

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore. The move, as usual, created a wave of discomfort throughout Cowboys Nation. Why? Well, where do I begin?. I’d point towards Schottenheimer’s obvious connection to head coach Mike McCarthy first...
