The Buffalo Bills are fun enough to not only draw a player out of retirement but to make him want to stay unretired. At least that’s Cole Beasley’s situation right now. The 33-year-old wide receiver played in Buffalo from 2019-2021 before retiring prior to last season. He had a very brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before finally returning to the Bills, a move he asked for by remaining in contact with GM Brandon Beane.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO