Teachers ask for 'no' vote on open enrollment

Allowing St. Joseph parents to send their kids to other districts would damage local schools, and lawmakers should vote “no” on this, some local teachers say.

Kelly Bristol journeyed this week with four of her fellow Missouri State Teachers Association members to Jefferson City to make this request on House Bill 253, and related legislation, regarding open enrollment. Proposed by State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, this longstanding idea has repeatedly failed in the legislature, but Bristol said the bill is gaining momentum.