Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Traffic stop in Enfield leads to weapon charges for 3 men, sheriff’s office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in late January led to gun charges for three men, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said. On Jan. 27, a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy saw a brown Chevy SUV displaying a registration plate with a tinted cover concealing the license plate number, the sheriff’s office said.
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. Richard Clark said his wife woke him when she hear the...
WITN
U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
WITN
Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said no one was hurt when shots were fired outside an Eastern Carolina Walmart. Wilson police said the shooting happened this afternoon at the Forest Hills Road Walmart. Witnesses said 4 to 5 shots were fired about 35 feet from the store’s main entrance.
2 Franklin Co. teens to appear in court for murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two teenage boys who were arrested in Franklin County and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. will appear in court today. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are charged with second degree murder for the death of Woods, who died on Jan. 29 in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
WITN
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at North Carolina motel, police say
A shooting at the Executive Inn on Sunday night left one man dead and another injured.
wcti12.com
Greenville man arrested after early morning burglary attempt
A Greenville man was arrested early Saturday morning after a burglary attempt. Per the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, at 3:54 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence located on Joseph Place in Greenville to a reported first-degree burglary.
WITN
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WRAL
Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver
WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
WRAL
Man, 20, killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount motel
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
wcti12.com
Couple dead from gunshot wounds, law enforcement believes it to be murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to 1113 Lexington Downs Drive in Greenville and found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home. It happened around 1:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Law enforcement entered the home and found 62-year-old William Oscar...
wcti12.com
Greenville Police Chief, City Council hold meetings
This afternoon Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls presented his department's annual crime report to city officials and while violent crime is seeing an uptick, Chief Sauls says the numbers are down in comparison to what the city has seen in the past five years. The crime report covered everything from...
Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
WRAL
Bailey police chief fired by town, denies allegations
The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on leave and investigated following reports of misconduct by another officer. The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on...
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
Comments / 0