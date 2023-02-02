ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

cbs17

No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said no one was hurt when shots were fired outside an Eastern Carolina Walmart. Wilson police said the shooting happened this afternoon at the Forest Hills Road Walmart. Witnesses said 4 to 5 shots were fired about 35 feet from the store’s main entrance.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
NASH COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man arrested after early morning burglary attempt

A Greenville man was arrested early Saturday morning after a burglary attempt. Per the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, at 3:54 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence located on Joseph Place in Greenville to a reported first-degree burglary.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver

WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Man, 20, killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount motel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bomb threat closes Southern Bank

AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
AHOSKIE, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville Police Chief, City Council hold meetings

This afternoon Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls presented his department's annual crime report to city officials and while violent crime is seeing an uptick, Chief Sauls says the numbers are down in comparison to what the city has seen in the past five years. The crime report covered everything from...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Bailey police chief fired by town, denies allegations

The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on leave and investigated following reports of misconduct by another officer. The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on...
NASH COUNTY, NC

