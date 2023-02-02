Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has pled guilty to being part of a drug conspiracy in federal court. 34-year-old Joey Post of Swea City was convicted on Wednesday one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine with evidence presented in court showing he and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than a kilogram of the drug between February and May of last year.

SWEA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO