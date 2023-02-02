Awards shows have struggled to attract and keep viewers’ attention for the last couple of years. The 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, was actually able to do both. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was the most-watched Grammys since 2020. According to CBS, the Trevor Noah-hosted televised award show enjoyed a 30% increase in viewership from last year’s live ceremony, and the Paramount+ livestream was the largest live-streaming audience across Paramount+ and CBS platforms in the streamer’s history.

