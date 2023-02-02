A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.

