denverite.com

How to choose a Denver mayor, according to four Denver mayors

This year, Denverites are choosing from 17 candidates competing to run the city. Historically, Denver mayors are tough to unseat and rarely serve fewer than three terms, unless they choose to move on. So picking a mayor is a likely long-term decision. But it’s also urgent. Many types of...
denverite.com

Looking for relief? Here are Denver’s best bizarre restrooms

A few weeks ago, I posed a very important question to our readers: What are some restaurants and bars in Denver worth visiting not just for the food and drinks but also for the bathroom?. And readers, you did not disappoint. Inspired by this story in the New York Times,...
denverite.com

History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum

A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
denverite.com

Denver mayoral candidate Chris Hansen’s homeless plan calls for a reset

State Sen. Chris Hansen’s approach to Denver’s homeless problem is notable for its lack of sweeping promises. One candidate, Mike Johnston, said he would end homelessness in his first term. Kelly Brough said she would end unsanctioned encampments in her first year. “I think there are promises being...
denverite.com

Starbucks violated labor laws when it fired Denver employee who was unionizing employees, judge rules

A judge with the National Labor Relations Board ruled Monday that Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices at its East Colfax and Milwaukee location in Denver. The East Colfax location, known as “The Barn” due to its architectural similarity to a farmhouse, voted to unionize last May, becoming the first Denver location to do so. It joined several other Starbucks in the state to join the national organizing wave.
denverite.com

Ava Truckey wants to make social services more accessible

Ava Truckey knows she doesn’t have the typical background of someone running for office. She didn’t go to college, lives in subsidized housing and worked as a cosmetologist before opening a bakery and a community market. But for her, it’s a major reason she’s running for City Council, where she faces incumbent Councilmember Amanda Sandoval in the race for District 1.
