New coffee shop in Redwood Valley: Testa Vineyards opens second location
Testa Vineyards Coffee and Wine Shop is now open daily in Redwood Valley at the renovated Blacklock’s shopping center, located at 9001 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Testa Vineyards now has two locations in the heart of Mendocino County. Their tasting room that our community has come to know and enjoy is located at their Home Ranch in Calpella, where their family has been farming and making wine since 1912. This beautiful location with the pond view is now a wine club exclusive site and will continue to be enjoyed for years to come for wine club gatherings and private events.
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
Good Farm Fund grant applications open to Mendocino & Lake Co. farmers until Feb. 15
MENDOCINO Co., 2/4/23 — Know a small farmer that could use some help towards farm repairs or improvements, or wildfire preparation and recovery? Grant applications are being accepted now until February 15, 2023 for the Good Farm Fund annual grant cycle, which has distributed over $250,000 in funds to small farms since 2015.
Saturday Links: Pest Control Company Finds 700-lb. Stash of Acorns in Walls of Sonoma County Home
A pest control company found over 700 pounds of acorns hidden by woodpeckers in the wall of a Sonoma County home last week, it said on social media. The company, Nick's Extreme Pest Control, was called after the Glen Ellen homeowner saw some birds pecking holes into the side of the house, and found that the thousands of acorns had fallen into the bare spaces between the walls. [ABC7]
Developer Bill Gallaher sells Elnoka site, detailing frustrations over Santa Rosa planning process
In 2009, longtime Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher vowed he would see through to the end a housing project on 69 acres off Highway 12 on Santa Rosa’s hilly eastern edge. Several versions of his plans failed to make it to the City Council, languishing in the development pipeline...
City of Ukiah considers allowing on-site consumption of cannabis
At their next meeting, the Ukiah Planning Commission is scheduled to consider changes to city codes that would allow customers purchasing cannabis within the city limits to consume their purchases on-site. The potential changes were pushed in large part by one local business owner, Kyle Greenhalgh, who told city officials...
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
Total Wine & More plans Santa Rosa store
One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. is planning to open its first North Bay location. An application for tenant improvements was submitted to Santa Rosa for a 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705/2725 Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa in April 2022, and in January of this year the application moved to the review phase, according to city records.
Seine Nets on Clear Lake
Boaters Are Advised to Use Caution Today (February 3) Through February 13, Due To Seine Net Fishing for the Clear Lake Common Carp And Goldfish Management Project. An urgent and important message, distributed on behalf of Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians of California. Lake County, CA (February 3, 2023) – Robinson...
Citrus pest detected in Sonoma County
Traps in a residential area east of Sonoma have confirmed the presence of a new pest that’s a bane for citrus nurseries. Asian citrus psyllid can carry and vector a disease called citrus greening disease, or Huanglongbing, the Sonoma County Department of Agriculture / Weights & Measures today announced Thursday.
More Info on the New Tentatively Approved Sonoma County Offices
KSRO is getting a bit more detail on the building of a new county complex and offices. Sonoma County spokesperson Paul Gullixson tells KSRO’s The Drive they are looking at building where Permit Sonoma is now, at 2550 Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa. “We’re looking at building one or...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man
Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg
A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help
SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
