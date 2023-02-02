Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets star 'prepared' to sit out rest of season if he's not moved at deadline
Ever since returning from his early-season suspension, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been in the headlines for all the right reasons: impressive individual performances, another All-Star Game selection and, before Kevin Durant was injured, helping lead a 12-game winning streak that is still the longest by any team this season.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving acquisition comes with plenty of risks, but Dallas may have had no other choice
The Dallas Mavericks may not have had much of a choice once they knew Sunday they could acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. But that doesn't mean they're immune from the same disastrous ending other teams have experienced after putting their faith in him. Irving is...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant would be wise to stick with Nets, who likely aren't done dealing before Thursday's deadline
Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In return, the Brooklyn Nets, who will also send Markieff Morris to Dallas, get Dorian Finney-Smith, old pal Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas' 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. There's a chance, perhaps a good one, that neither team is...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Saturday
Saric is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Saric accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Celtics, but he heads back to the bench with Cameron Johnson (knee) being available and in the starting unit. Saric is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday
Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6
Jalen Hurts will try to become the eighth starting quarterback to win the championship within his first three seasons when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Hurts, who made his debut in 2020 after being selected in the second round of that year's NFL Draft, will attempt to be the first No. 1 signal-caller to accomplish the feat since Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the crown in his third year in 2019. Philadelphia (16-3) is seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City (16-3) is in search of its third.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade: Nets declined strong offers from Lakers, Clippers, Suns for All-Star guard, per reports
The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves around the league when they traded for Kyrie Irving Sunday afternoon. Many considered it a forgone conclusion that Irving would go to the Lakers given his prior championship experience playing with LeBron James. However, the Mavericks won out because the Brooklyn Nets viewed their package of Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks as a way to keep the team competitive this season, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Monday
Rubio has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Wizards due to left knee injury management, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio will sit out the second half of the Cavaliers' current back-to-back set to manage his surgically repaired left knee. Since making his season debut Jan. 12, the veteran point guard has appeared in 11 of 13 contests and is averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. In his absence, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman are candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland.
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Heads to locker room
Kuzma went to the locker room with an apparent left ankle injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. Kuzma rolled his ankle after stepping on an opponent's foot on a drive to the hoop. He should be considered questionable to return until further updates are provided.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday
McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Won't play Monday
Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers. Kuzma left Saturday's game against the Nets with a left ankle sprain and will be sidelined for at least one contest due to the issue. The severity of the sprain isn't known yet, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hornets. Anthony Gill (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined, so Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will presumably see increased minutes in Kuzma's absence, while Will Barton, who's played sparingly since the since the end of December, may get another chance in the rotation.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bulls showing little interest in moving Zach LaVine; Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
Comments / 0