The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench

Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Saturday

Saric is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Saric accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Celtics, but he heads back to the bench with Cameron Johnson (knee) being available and in the starting unit. Saric is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday

Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6

Jalen Hurts will try to become the eighth starting quarterback to win the championship within his first three seasons when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Hurts, who made his debut in 2020 after being selected in the second round of that year's NFL Draft, will attempt to be the first No. 1 signal-caller to accomplish the feat since Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the crown in his third year in 2019. Philadelphia (16-3) is seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City (16-3) is in search of its third.
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade: Nets declined strong offers from Lakers, Clippers, Suns for All-Star guard, per reports

The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves around the league when they traded for Kyrie Irving Sunday afternoon. Many considered it a forgone conclusion that Irving would go to the Lakers given his prior championship experience playing with LeBron James. However, the Mavericks won out because the Brooklyn Nets viewed their package of Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks as a way to keep the team competitive this season, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Monday

Rubio has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Wizards due to left knee injury management, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio will sit out the second half of the Cavaliers' current back-to-back set to manage his surgically repaired left knee. Since making his season debut Jan. 12, the veteran point guard has appeared in 11 of 13 contests and is averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. In his absence, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman are candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Heads to locker room

Kuzma went to the locker room with an apparent left ankle injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. Kuzma rolled his ankle after stepping on an opponent's foot on a drive to the hoop. He should be considered questionable to return until further updates are provided.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Won't play Monday

Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers. Kuzma left Saturday's game against the Nets with a left ankle sprain and will be sidelined for at least one contest due to the issue. The severity of the sprain isn't known yet, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hornets. Anthony Gill (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined, so Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will presumably see increased minutes in Kuzma's absence, while Will Barton, who's played sparingly since the since the end of December, may get another chance in the rotation.
CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Bulls showing little interest in moving Zach LaVine; Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
