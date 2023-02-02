ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Final Status Revealed for Thursday's Pacers Game

He was a game time decision.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a big win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and would love to keep that momentum going against the 24-28 Indiana Pacers. And good news, they'll have a much better chance of doing that now that the final injury reports have been released.

Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis entered today with their statuses uncertain James was questionable to play while Davis was probable. However, both players will play , and be in the starting lineup.

LA will also get a boost in the form of Patrick Beverley, who will return to the court and starting lineup after a one-game absence on Tuesday.

This is as healthy as the Lakers have been all season, now just missing Austin Reaves , who they're hoping to get back soon.

Either way, the almost fully-healthy Lakers should be feeling pretty good about their chances against Indiana, who's also getting healthier in the form of soon-to-be All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Tip off for Thursday's contest is at 4:00 p.m. Pacific, and you can watch the game on Spectrum Sportsnet.

