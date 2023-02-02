Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Final Status Revealed for Thursday's Pacers Game
He was a game time decision.
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a big win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and would love to keep that momentum going against the 24-28 Indiana Pacers. And good news, they'll have a much better chance of doing that now that the final injury reports have been released.
Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis entered today with their statuses uncertain — James was questionable to play while Davis was probable. However, both players will play , and be in the starting lineup.
LA will also get a boost in the form of Patrick Beverley, who will return to the court and starting lineup after a one-game absence on Tuesday.
This is as healthy as the Lakers have been all season, now just missing Austin Reaves , who they're hoping to get back soon.
Either way, the almost fully-healthy Lakers should be feeling pretty good about their chances against Indiana, who's also getting healthier in the form of soon-to-be All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Tip off for Thursday's contest is at 4:00 p.m. Pacific, and you can watch the game on Spectrum Sportsnet.
