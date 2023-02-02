Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
‘It wouldn’t be fair to euthanize a natural animal’: Grand Strand community nixes euthanizing coyotes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Briarcliffe Acres residents expressed concerns at a town workshop tonight over an uptick of coyote sightings in the area. “We’ve had this issue several years before, almost every year since I’ve lived here,” said mayor David Buonviri. Buonviri said back in 2021,...
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 23-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 23-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
Are you a winner? $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big during Monday night’s drawing, and one of those tickets was bought in Murrells Inlet. A ticket that was sold at the 7-Eleven along Highway 707 won $50,000 dollars. Another ticket bought in Fountain Inn...
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. MORE COVERAGE | Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says. Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle...
4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Forestbrook community Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of Wesley Street and Claypond Road for a crash involving four vehicles. Lanes of traffic...
DHEC offering free HIV/STD testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases in recognition of National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing will be offered at several public health departments on Feb. 7, DHEC wants South Carolinians to take advantage of...
NORAD: Crews using sonar equipment to find Chinese balloon debris along Grand Strand coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews spent Monday recovering debris from the Chinese balloon that was shot down off the Grand Strand coast over the weekend. Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), provided an update on the efforts to recover parts of the suspected spy balloon.
Attorneys clash over admissibility of raincoat test in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Much was made about a blue raincoat during day 11 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. Shelley Smith, who took care of Murdaugh’s mom, testified...
FIRST ALERT: Cool night ahead of milder weather
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A chilly night is in store before unseasonably warm weather returns for the rest of the week. Mostly clear skies remain in place tonight with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s inland and to near 40 along the Grand Strand. The fog will not be as thick or as widespread as the fog on Monday morning. Inland areas could see some patchy areas of frost.
