MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A chilly night is in store before unseasonably warm weather returns for the rest of the week. Mostly clear skies remain in place tonight with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s inland and to near 40 along the Grand Strand. The fog will not be as thick or as widespread as the fog on Monday morning. Inland areas could see some patchy areas of frost.

