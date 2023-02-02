ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

kblx.com

Win Tickets: Lil Wayne

WHAT: Lil Wayne – “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour”. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Freska and Rudy during the 6:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to see Lil Wayne. On-Air Contest Entry Period: 02/06/2023...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA

San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Kountry Wayne

WHAT: Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour”. Online Contest Entry Period: 02/03/2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT through 02/12/2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Kountry Wayne – “Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour” on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Friday, February 17, 2023 ONLY. ARV $49.98. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 02/12/2023 at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
OnlyInYourState

3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours

Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
LIVERMORE, CA
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA

