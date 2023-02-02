Read full article on original website
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
kblx.com
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
Housing plan in hand, San Francisco basks in YIMBY praise
All of a sudden, San Francisco has found itself the belle of the YIMBY ball. OK, maybe not. But it’s at least on the yes-in-my-backyard housing advocates’ invite list. San Francisco stood above many other cities when it adopted a state-compliant Housing Element on time last week, bucking its reputation as a housing-hating bastion of NIMBYism. ...
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
kblx.com
40-year-old San Francisco vegetarian restaurant is closing this week
One of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in SF, Ananda Fuara gained a following for dishes like the "neatloaf" sandwich.
'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
NBC Bay Area
Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres
NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
