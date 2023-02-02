Read full article on original website
Polis orders all-hands-on-deck response to Coloradans’ high heat bills
Gov. Jared Polis issued an all-hands-on-deck directive to state agencies Monday to find short- and long-term solutions to soaring heating bills that Coloradans say are forcing them to choose between keeping warm and keeping food on the table. In a news conference, Polis said he has directed the Colorado Public...
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
