Liberty Hill, TX

Chamber of Commerce gains new leadership, sets big goals

Liberty Hill’s Chamber of Commerce is starting 2023 with a fresh board, new goals and innovative ideas to become an invaluable part of the community. Jeffrey Mayes, newly-elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, said historically, the Chamber has hosted monthly networking luncheons, after-hours networking mixers and monthly breakfast meetings. It also has a very active Women in Business group, which caters specifically to women business owners in the community.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Liberty Hill Police Department Blotter - Week of Jan 30-Feb 5, 2023

The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 732 incidents resulting in seven cases, 45 citations, 39 warnings and two arrests. On 1/30/23, at approximately 7:45AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire Department. On 1/30/23, at...
LIBERTY HILL, TX

