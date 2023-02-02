Liberty Hill’s Chamber of Commerce is starting 2023 with a fresh board, new goals and innovative ideas to become an invaluable part of the community. Jeffrey Mayes, newly-elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, said historically, the Chamber has hosted monthly networking luncheons, after-hours networking mixers and monthly breakfast meetings. It also has a very active Women in Business group, which caters specifically to women business owners in the community.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO