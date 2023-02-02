Read full article on original website
Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301
A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
Husband arrested after Ring camera captures altercation with his wife
A husband was arrested after a Ring camera captured an altercation with his wife. The wife of 31-year-old Bryan Perez was attempting Saturday to get an injunction against her husband when she revealed to an officer that the Ring camera in their home at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 had recorded a previous altercation with her husband, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Stepfather armed with kitchen knife allegedly threatens stepson
A stepfather armed with a kitchen knife was arrested after allegedly threatening his stepson. Walter Tyler, 69, called 911 Thursday afternoon after the altercation at his home in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The stepson had gone...
Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart
A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
Michigan man arrested with fentanyl at Circle K in Wildwood
A Michigan man was arrested with fentanyl at a Circle K in Wildwood. Garrett Brian Carr, 35, of Kawkawlin, Mich. was approached by an officer at 3:45 p.m. Monday who was investigating a report of man possibly under the influence of narcotics at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Speeding driver arrested while returning home from late-night party
A speeding driver was arrested while returning home from a late-night party. Keisha Lashay Rawlings, 32, was driving at 3:41 a.m. Monday to her home in the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when she was caught on radar traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to the apartment complex.
Villager sentenced in bad breakup with man who moved into her villa
A Marianna Villas woman has been sentenced in an attack on a man during a bad breakup. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. Carney had been arrested Sept. 26 at...
Suspected shoplifter arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with cartload of merchandise
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with a cartload of merchandise. Kenneth Edward Farris, 56, of Lady Lake, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday entered the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had been lingering near the benches at the exit and waited for the Walmart employee to turn around, providing him with the opportunity to sneak out with a cart loaded with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into a blue Nissan Sentra and a store employee was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate before Farris drove away.
Woman serves 10 days in jail after skipping out on tab at restaurant in The Villages
A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.
Wildwood man arrested after attack on police officer at Brownwood ER
A Wildwood man was arrested after an attack on a police officer at the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney, 29, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday got into a verbal altercation with a security guard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After police arrived on the scene, Sweeney took a swing at an officer and punched him in the cheek. Sweeney had to be threatened with a non-lethal stun device before he would allow officers to handcuff him.
Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge. A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.
Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages
A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.
New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.
‘Stupid’ shoplifter sprints to Starbucks after foiled theft at Home Depot
A “stupid” shoplifter sprinted to Starbucks in an attempt to outrun police after a foiled theft at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Carlos David Santiago, 43, of Tampa, attempted to leave Home Depot with three garage door openers for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Each of the garage door openers was valued in excess of $500, the report noted. He ran across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to the Starbucks. He was apprehended and admitted what he had done was “real stupid.”
Royal historian and activist Beverly Steele to speak to group in The Villages
The community of Royal is located just a few miles northwest of Wildwood. It is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities, but very few people know about its history. Beverly Steele was raised in Royal and loves to talk about its history. Why is it called “Royal”, anyway? You will learn the answer to this question and much more about the long history of the area when Steele speaks to The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Willard Marvin Revord
Willard Marvin (Bill) Revord passed away Jan 22, 2023. He was 95. He is survived by his wife, Ingeborg, her sons, Steven & Glenn Sierko, & daughter, Marilyn Rockey. Bill was an avid golfer so The Villages was a great fit when he & Inge moved there in 2003. Bill...
Residents are doing a service by demanding answers on Morse Boulevard
Residents are doing an important service by demanding answers about possible solutions to enhance safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study later this week. Community Development District 1 supervisors will hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
John Joseph Andricosky
John Joseph Andricosky, 76, of The Villages Florida, passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home in the Village of Bradford, where he resided with his wife of 39 years Anne Andricosky. John was born Sept. 3, 1946 in The Bronx, New York, within the sight of Yankee Stadium...
Irresistible dogs would love to find a new home this Valentine’s season
What better way to warm your heart than by having a loving pet or pets in your home? With Valentine’s Day approaching, Sumter County Animal Services is having a “Will You Be My Paw-entine” adoption and fostering event through Feb. 14. Whether you’re ready to adopt now...
