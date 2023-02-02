Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neareport.com
Northeast Arkansas to Celebrate 25 Years of Make A Wish
On Friday, February 10, the 25th Have-A-Heart Wishathon to raise money for the Make A Wish of the Mid-South organization will be conducted in Northeast Arkansas. The event consists of a radiothon on the six Jonesboro Radio Group radio stations, a telethon on KAIT-TV, 17 roadblocks, numerous school fund raisers, business collections and a phone bank. The event depends on over 200 volunteers to make the event happen. In 24 years, the event has collected over eight million dollars that has been used to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses at an average cost of over $8,000.
neareport.com
Gas main break forces evacuation in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities with fire and police departments were working to evacuate an area of Jonesboro after a gas line ruptured from being struck by a car Monday. Jonesboro 911 Dispatch sent out the alert of the need to evacuate the area of 4000 to 5000 block of E Highland due to gas main break per Jonesboro Fire Department.
neareport.com
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
neareport.com
Murder investigation underway in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
neareport.com
Report: Passed out suspect punches officer after being awakened
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man faces charges including resisting arrest and assault after police say he punched an officer when waking up from a drunken slumber. It happened around 2 AM Sunday near Market Pl. and Wilkins. Officers were dispatched to an unresponsive person inside of a locked fence behind Kroger. When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male laying down, but breathing. The police report said officers could tell he was obviously intoxicated. They tried to get him up on his own but had to carry him.
Comments / 0