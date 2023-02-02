Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Motley Fool
Is This the End of PayPal As We Know It?
A group of seven large banks is launching a digital wallet later this year. With their huge customer bases, the service could gain users rapidly. PayPal shareholders don't have anything to worry about, as it is the clear leader in electronic payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
u.today
Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
Blogging Big Blue
Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will completely destroy Google within two years, Gmail developer says
Paul Buchheit, the developer of Gmail, estimates that Google is one or two years away from complete disruption of Google owing to AI chatbots. The engineer stated that AI breakthroughs such as ChatGPT might render Google’s search engine outdated. Google issued a code red alert in December due to the popular chatbot.
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Show Something You Don't Want to Miss
NASDAQ
6 Best Crypto Exchanges of February 2023
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. Crypto exchanges are where traders can buy, sell and convert different cryptocurrencies and...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
u.today
XRP Is Not Security Even If Ripple Sells It as One, Here's Why: CryptoLaw Founder
dailycoin.com
Coinbase NFT Says It Is ‘Pausing Drops’ Amid Imminent Shutdown Rumors
An artist on Twitter said that she would not drop her new NFT collection on Coinbase NFT because the marketplace is planning to shut down in February. Coinbase NFT responded by saying that it’s not shutting down but is only “pausing artist drops” to “focus on other features and tools that creators have asked for.”
dailycoin.com
Crypto Traders: Are They All ‘Gonna Make It’?
It seems that every time Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets pump, all the internet’s crypto traders reappear in droves. Anyone with solid trading strategies, basic technical analysis skills, and who doesn’t mind a bit of volatility can dive into cryptocurrency trading. For beginners learning to trade crypto,...
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Twilio Stock?
Investors turned away from the stock as losses continued to increase. The company has restructured its business in a bid toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
bitcoinist.com
Which Cryptocurrencies You Should Buy – Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum & Solana
The market has had multiple downtrends in the last year, and for those who are optimistic on the future of blockchain and the cryptocurrency market, the best plan is to continue purchasing your favourite altcoins. The market has demonstrated over the last decade that it is capable of making a...
blockchain.news
TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange
This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
