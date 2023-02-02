Read full article on original website
tom mettee
2d ago
Good! hit him where it hurts! Such a shame blue collar workers will be footing his legal bills and sending him more money.
Reply(9)
39
Linda Rojo
2d ago
you can't swear testimony in court. and then later on ,say something different. the truth is truth. there are no different versions of the truth
Reply(2)
12
Phillip Ben
2d ago
If Trump was sanctioned every time he told a lie, he’d be broke within a month!
Reply(5)
20
Related
"He certainly did": Trump's brag that he showed how "corrupt our government is" badly backfires
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twitter users are mocking former president Donald Trump following his latest Truth Social post, Huffpost reports. Trump, who is currently under investigation...
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
MSNBC
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear
As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
“Very unfair”: Video shows Trump whine and repeatedly plead the 5th in Trump Org investigation
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump asserted his Fifth Amendment constitutional right against self-incrimination...
Trump probably won't win his $50 million lawsuit against Bob Woodward with experts saying the suit 'turns the First Amendment on its head'
The former president says he owns the rights to interviews conducted while he was still in office. One lawyer told Insider that's "a huge reach."
Granting Donald Trump Immunity in Rape Suit Will Give Public Officials ‘Open Season’ to Defame, Accuser Tells Top D.C. Court
The D.C. Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Tuesday that will decide whether then-President Donald Trump had been acting under his official duties when he said of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll: “She’s not my type.”. If the top D.C. court finds in Trump’s favor, Carroll’s attorney...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition
Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
msn.com
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say
(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Could Become His Newest Legal Headache
Even if the business deals weren't illegal, there could be political fallout for the former president.
“Could upend the GOP”: Trump threatens to “retaliate” against Republicans if he loses nomination
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump has made clear he is willing to throw the GOP under the bus in 2024...
Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew
When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the cash pile he needs to bankroll his business activity, as well as fund a lavish lifestyle and maintain his image of excess—an emperor atop a golden toilet.How big is that cash pile, exactly?Accountants caution...
Known Liar Donald Trump Repeatedly Pleads The Fifth In Deposition Video
In a video that was released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is seen appearing before New York Attorney Letitia James and her legal team for a deposition related to a civil fraud case against his organization. Trump would go on to invoke his Fifth Amendment right over 400 times, claiming "Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool." The post Known Liar Donald Trump Repeatedly Pleads The Fifth In Deposition Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Daily Beast
Merrick Garland Is Letting Trump ‘Get Away’ With Jan. 6
Merrick Garland is a failure, at least in the eyes of The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Danielle Moodie, who dedicate this episode to talking through all the ways Garland has majorly screwed up. Garland is the one responsible for bringing charges against former...
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
TUCKER CARLSON: Lindsey Graham is trying to control Trump through flattery
Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out Lindsey Graham's remarks and compares them to his support of Trump on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Donald Trump And His Children Face More Legal Troubles After ‘Lying’ To The Judge In His Massive Fraud Case
Former President Donald Trump, 76, has apparently lied in sworn court records for his New York fraud case. This will open him up to severe sanctions by a judge who has already lost his patience with the businessman’s lies and threatened to puni...
‘We’re in hell’: Horrified critics share video of Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...
Comments / 40