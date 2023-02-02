ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tom mettee
2d ago

Good! hit him where it hurts! Such a shame blue collar workers will be footing his legal bills and sending him more money.

Linda Rojo
2d ago

you can't swear testimony in court. and then later on ,say something different. the truth is truth. there are no different versions of the truth

Phillip Ben
2d ago

If Trump was sanctioned every time he told a lie, he’d be broke within a month!

