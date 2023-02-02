ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Boston’s infamous Blizzard of ’78 hit the city 45 years ago

BOSTON (WHDH) - This week marks the 45th anniversary of Boston’s historic Blizzard of ’78. The storm dumped up to 40 inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island and hurricane force winds made waves that leveled homes on the shore. Thousands of cars were abandoned...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston to introduce 20 electric school buses following February break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools will add 20 electric school buses to its fleet following February vacation, Mayor Michelle Wu and BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper announced Monday. The new buses, part of Mayor Wu’s Green New Deal plan for BPS, is the larges pilot program of its kind in...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold

BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

After record cold, mild weather is expected to return

Most places in New England woke up to the coldest morning in decades, as temperatures dipped below records along with a howling wind. Boston and Worcester both set new record lows of -10°F in Boston and -13°F in Worcester. Mount Washington had the brunt of the cold air, and although it did not see it’s all time low temperature break, it did record the lowest wind chill in U.S. History!
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Nine-alarm fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuations

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital forced evacuations Tuesday morning. Brockton first responders responded to the scene around 7 a.m. for a report of a fire in the transformer room. As of 9:30 a.m., Fire Chief Brian Nardelli says the flames have been knocked down and they are monitoring hot spots.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Raynham Fire Department helps rescue horse

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse is trotting again after an animal rescue effort in Raynham on Monday. Raynham firefighters responded after George, a 1,500-pound draft horse, laid on the ground and was unable to get back on his feet, Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in a statement. Firefighters tried...
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Emergency room at Boston Medical Center reopens after pipe freezes, bursts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The emergency room at Boston Medical Center reopened on Monday after a pipe froze and burst over the weekend. The hospital initially said the ER would remain closed until Tuesday, but it was able to reopen earlier than expected. Medical professionals are warning patients that wait times...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wu Renews Call For State Help At Mass. And Cass

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is once again calling for help from the state to handle persistent homelessness and substance use problems at the city’s “Mass and Cass” intersection. Wu and former Gov. Charlie Baker clashed on the issue of state support for the troubled area in the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teachers Finding Illegal Strikes Are “Worth It”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association wants to legalize teachers’ strikes in the face of opposition to the idea from Gov. Maura Healey, but unions are simultaneously racking up contract wins with a series of strikes that violate state law. Educators in Woburn spent five school days on strike before they...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA

