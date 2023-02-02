ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 1 Tesla Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023

Tesla offers some of the best electric cars available — but a problem area over the years has been reliability. Much to the ire of Elon Musk, Consumer Reports has downgraded Tesla models due to various reliability issues. However, there’s an exception. In 2023, only one Tesla electric vehicle is recommended by Consumer Reports: the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sports sedan.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk

Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price

The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
Best and Worst Pro-Style Ranges From Consumer Reports' Tests

If you’re considering a high-end kitchen remodel, you’ve probably already considered a pro-style range as the centerpiece. And yet the stakes are high when shopping for a pro-style range. That’s not only because the prices are steep—some cost upward of $9,000—but also because nobody wants to spend $50,000 or more on a dream kitchen only to discover that the shiny new pro-style range takes forever to boil a pot of water.
