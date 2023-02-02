A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.People gathered Thursday at Gobbler´s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow - and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO