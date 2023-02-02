Read full article on original website
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and Recreation
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home
Johnson City Press
Bulldogs outlast Lady Vols in 2OT thriller
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Regulation wasn’t enough to decide Monday night’s Southeastern Conference women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. Neither was one overtime.
Johnson City Press
Samford smothers Bucs in decisive victory
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford came out swinging and never let up. The Bulldogs scored the first eight points and didn’t relinquish the lead Saturday, eventually handing East Tennessee State a 73-62 defeat in a Southern Conference basketball game at Pete Hanna center.
Johnson City Press
Lightning in a Cyclone: Lyon is a defense-wrecking star
Fierce competitors usually go after their opponents with a hostile look or an attitude of unfriendliness. At least the plans of those athletes are apparent. But Elizabethton has a girls’ basketball player who serves a main entree of defensive destruction — with a side order of sunny disposition.
Johnson City Press
Robot Drone League championship hosted at ETSU
The Robot Drone League (RDL) hosted their fourth annual championship Saturday in the Basler Center for Physical Activity at ETSU. The championship included 16 competing teams, including Volunteer High School (VHS) from Church Hill.
Johnson City Press
Skelton Law Racing Series gets underway this month
The 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, which has been staging premier trail and road races since 1999, kicks into gear this month with the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler.
Johnson City Press
Emory & Henry College joins Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center as full partner
ABINGDON — Some far Southwest Virginia higher education leaders are to come together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. The agreement will expand educational opportunities for the region, with the Emory, Virginia-based E&H offering...
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. The event will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the third...
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville native chosen to be a Tennessee Tech Trailblazer
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 7
Feb. 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news pertaining to Johnson City. With a dateline from Vineland, Tennessee, and a date from Feb. 6, readers learned that “Your correspondent paid Johnson City another visit last evening. The yellow flag and armed guards are yet features of Stratton Hill, but information is given that the sanitary authorities have purchased an isolated building about three-fourths of a mile west of town for a pest and detention house, and that the smallpox case, with those in the infected building, would be removed last evening or today. General vaccination seemed to be the order and law of the town.”
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Johnson City Press
New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several...
Johnson City Press
Northeast State music series starts Feb. 20
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Entertainment Technology program is to present the Live from Northeast State concert series, beginning Monday, Feb. 20, with live music performances by a variety of artists. Living Loud Worship kicks off the series with a night of worship music. The free performances will...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins BOE passes resolution opposing third-grade retention law
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention. The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
E&H opens campus thrift store
EMORY — Thrifting has arrived on the Emory & Henry College campus. Emory & Henry College held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of the Memorial Chapel, Fed. 1.
Johnson City Press
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session
ABINGDON - ‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ‘Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Johnson City Press
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
The cheers rang out as the 20 ½ boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the boat, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination – Northwest Haiti.
Johnson City Press
Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County
Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
Johnson City Press
Best-selling author David Brooks to headline ETSU’s ‘Festival of Ideas’
Bestselling author and well-known commentator David Brooks will headline East Tennessee State University’s Festival of Ideas. The festival, which draws nationally known speakers to campus, will be held the week of Feb. 27.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission Personnel Committee recommends the county become a Caring Workplace
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee heard a presentation about a program called Caring Workplaces at its last meeting and will send a resolution to the full commission in February recommending they join. The presentation was given by Kristina Peters, who works for the First Tennessee Development...
