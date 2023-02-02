ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnson City Press

Bulldogs outlast Lady Vols in 2OT thriller

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Regulation wasn’t enough to decide Monday night’s Southeastern Conference women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. Neither was one overtime.
STARKVILLE, MS
Johnson City Press

Samford smothers Bucs in decisive victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford came out swinging and never let up. The Bulldogs scored the first eight points and didn’t relinquish the lead Saturday, eventually handing East Tennessee State a 73-62 defeat in a Southern Conference basketball game at Pete Hanna center.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Johnson City Press

Lightning in a Cyclone: Lyon is a defense-wrecking star

Fierce competitors usually go after their opponents with a hostile look or an attitude of unfriendliness. At least the plans of those athletes are apparent. But Elizabethton has a girls’ basketball player who serves a main entree of defensive destruction — with a side order of sunny disposition.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Robot Drone League championship hosted at ETSU

The Robot Drone League (RDL) hosted their fourth annual championship Saturday in the Basler Center for Physical Activity at ETSU. The championship included 16 competing teams, including Volunteer High School (VHS) from Church Hill.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Emory & Henry College joins Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center as full partner

ABINGDON — Some far Southwest Virginia higher education leaders are to come together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. The agreement will expand educational opportunities for the region, with the Emory, Virginia-based E&H offering...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event

Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. The event will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the third...
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 7

Feb. 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news pertaining to Johnson City. With a dateline from Vineland, Tennessee, and a date from Feb. 6, readers learned that “Your correspondent paid Johnson City another visit last evening. The yellow flag and armed guards are yet features of Stratton Hill, but information is given that the sanitary authorities have purchased an isolated building about three-fourths of a mile west of town for a pest and detention house, and that the smallpox case, with those in the infected building, would be removed last evening or today. General vaccination seemed to be the order and law of the town.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced

David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast State music series starts Feb. 20

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Entertainment Technology program is to present the Live from Northeast State concert series, beginning Monday, Feb. 20, with live music performances by a variety of artists. Living Loud Worship kicks off the series with a night of worship music. The free performances will...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

E&H opens campus thrift store

EMORY — Thrifting has arrived on the Emory & Henry College campus. Emory & Henry College held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of the Memorial Chapel, Fed. 1.
EMORY, VA
Johnson City Press

'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session

ABINGDON - ‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ‘Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County

Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

