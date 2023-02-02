ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

KITV.com

Hawaii considers using drones to monitor illegal fireworks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Illegal fireworks often wreak havoc in the Aloha State. This week a second reading by the Legislature of the State of Hawaii, addresses devoting one million dollars for the purchase of drones to monitor the use of illegal fireworks. According to S.B. No. 821, there is appropriated...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii represents at the Grammys!

State crews will reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Sunday evening following a rockslide. Protestors meet with Space Force general in ‘good first step’ to addressing fuel spill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A protest by Native Hawaiian activists on Haleakala turned into a meeting Sunday with a...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after an SUV flipped onto its roof in Honolulu overnight. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola street. It appears the vehicle crashed into an electric pole, hit a Biki station and landed right by...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Historic Hawaiian canoe in need of refurbishing

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Hawaiian waters for over a century, Hana Ka Okee is now out of commission. It was reportedly picked up, tossed and blown off its storage rack last Sunday by severe weather conditions on Oahu. Erwina Leong with the Makaha Canoe Club Board of Directors said,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Man identified in Aiea condo fire | UPDATE

UPDATE: The victim in the Aiea condo fire has been identified as 77-year-old Robert Cravalho, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner. No cause or manner has been reported at this time.
HONOLULU, HI

