KITV.com
Hawaii to be represented in the Puppy Bowl with Maui rescue pup 'Elua'
The Aloha State will be represented in the Puppy Bowl this coming Sunday. Elua, a rescue pup from the Maui Humane Society, will be competing as a team player on Team Ruff on February 12th. She'll be going up against Team Fluff.
Hawaii couple spreads aloha to care homes through music
The Youngs have been performing together at different care homes for the past nine years, making about six visits per month. And their formula for success is really simple.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
KITV.com
Hawaii considers using drones to monitor illegal fireworks
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Illegal fireworks often wreak havoc in the Aloha State. This week a second reading by the Legislature of the State of Hawaii, addresses devoting one million dollars for the purchase of drones to monitor the use of illegal fireworks. According to S.B. No. 821, there is appropriated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii represents at the Grammys!
State crews will reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Sunday evening following a rockslide. Protestors meet with Space Force general in ‘good first step’ to addressing fuel spill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A protest by Native Hawaiian activists on Haleakala turned into a meeting Sunday with a...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after an SUV flipped onto its roof in Honolulu overnight. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola street. It appears the vehicle crashed into an electric pole, hit a Biki station and landed right by...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A brain tumor may have slowed this high school athlete’s paddling goals, but it didn’t derail them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Keehi lagoon. But one Kamehameha Schools-Hawaii athlete was a champion before he even stepped in the water. Noah Pila is a senior paddler for the Warriors. He was getting ready for his last season in...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
KITV.com
Historic Hawaiian canoe in need of refurbishing
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Hawaiian waters for over a century, Hana Ka Okee is now out of commission. It was reportedly picked up, tossed and blown off its storage rack last Sunday by severe weather conditions on Oahu. Erwina Leong with the Makaha Canoe Club Board of Directors said,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
KITV.com
Man identified in Aiea condo fire | UPDATE
UPDATE: The victim in the Aiea condo fire has been identified as 77-year-old Robert Cravalho, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner. No cause or manner has been reported at this time.
Stormy weather, lightning strikes hit Hawaii
It has been a wet start to the weekend for the western half of Hawaii, especially in Kauai County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inspectors: Boulder that slammed into Palolo home likely came from private property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Planning and Permitting gave an update on a boulder that smashed through a Palolo home almost two weeks ago. Inspectors believe the boulder likely came from a private property above the neighborhood and not from a home under construction right next door. However,...
KITV.com
Sinkhole in Kakaako continues to frustrate residents and local businesses
HONOLULU(KITV4)- The intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets in Kakaako has been closed since October because of a massive sink hole. Local residents and business owners are pushing for the city quickly make the necessary repairs to allow for the intersection to open again.
