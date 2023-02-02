Pasquotank sheriff charges EC man with discharging firearm into dwelling

Pasquotank Sheriff

James Deandre Butts Sr., 35, of the 1600 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and served an order of contempt of court. A $3,000 cash bond was set.

Marshall Gene Trueblood, 57, of the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 cash bond.

Winfred Lee Moore, 36, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 51, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in the city. He was released after posting a $30,000 secured bond.

Brandy Shevella McMurrin, 40, homeless, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding and driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.

Colt Douglas Burns, 31, of the 8500 block of Hinnet Edgerton Road, Kenly, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was released on a $1,000 secured bond.

D’Zyah Keyasha Brazzle, 22, of the 700 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was issued criminal summonses Jan. 19 for charges of simple assault/engaging an affray and vandalism of personal property.

Jessica Marie Askins, 25, of the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 20 for charges of making a harassing phone call and making threatening phone call.

Joshua Allen Munden, 44, of the 1300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, failure to appear for a charge of failing to stop for a red light and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $966 secured bond.

Dominic Elsuan Townes, 37, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of speeding and failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

Paul Johnathan Bagley, 49, of the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.

Eddie Lee Summers, 50, of the 700 block of Grandy Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with consumption of alcoholic beverages in public. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200 secured bond.

Cameron Matthew Carlson, 18, who’s incarcerated at Albemarle District Jail, was served a warrant Jan. 23 for failure to appear in court for injury to real property. A $6,000 secured bond was set for the charge. He remains confined at ADJ.

Loran Wayne Glass, 37, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Lot 20, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 23 and served a true bill of indictment for larceny of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Scott Dwayne Bray, 34, of the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 23 for two counts of injury to real property.

Steven Anthony Nelson, 28, of the 1100 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of driving while license revoked and driving with an expired registration. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.

Ronchelle Shunta-McCoy, 48, of the 600 block of Terry St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 25 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.

Deborah Ann Johnson, 53, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 cash bond.

Jermaine Antonio Holley, 28, of the 100 block of Millpond Road, Gatesville, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with failure to appear for operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

Christopher Scott Winslow, 36, of the 120 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with civil contempt of court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $218 cash bond.

Nathan Ross Teague, 35, of the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, 8, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and served a warrant from Currituck County for being on school property while being a convicted sex offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.

Delton Maurice Wright Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Edge St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.

Camden Sheriff

Kathryn Grace Audette, 38, of the 100 block of Baybreeze Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.

Walter Joseph Bolser Jr., 20, of the 500 block of Catina Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.

Thomas Wilson Williams, 49, of the 200 block of S. Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.

Christopher Mark Atkins, 52, of the 500 block of W. Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of schedule II of controlled substances. He was confined in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.