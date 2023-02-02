Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC
Australia shark attack victim identified as schoolgirl Stella Berry
A 16-year-old killed by a shark while swimming in a Western Australia (WA) river has been identified as Stella Berry. The schoolgirl was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River in Perth on Saturday. Stella was riding jet skis with friends when she jumped into the water to...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
Pimlico Cat: The cat stuck in a Tube tunnel for two weeks
From Dubai to Suffolk via the Victoria line tunnels at Pimlico Tube station: Mr Jingles made quite the journey to get to his forever home. Brought to the UK to live with a foster family and be rehomed, somehow he ended up at the London Underground station. After being spotted...
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
BBC
Tems wins Grammy: Nigerians celebrate rap award
Top Nigerian artists have joined music fans from across the world to congratulate singer Tems on winning a Grammy award. She won the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song Wait for U with Future and Drake. They beat a strong field which included Kendrick...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
BBC
World Cup 2030: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay submit joint bid
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have officially submitted their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - 100 years after the inaugural tournament was held in Montevideo. The four South American nations have called for the World Cup to return to "where football was born". They will compete with...
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mum tells inquest his death was an accident
The mother of Archie Battersbee has told his inquest that she believed his death was accidental. Archie, 12, died in August when his life support was withdrawn following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him. He was found unconscious at the family home in Southend, Essex, on...
