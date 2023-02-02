Read full article on original website
Woman, 32, arrested after deadly stabbing in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A woman is under arrest after a stabbing left a man dead in Natomas over the weekend. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Club Center Drive a little after 10 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released at this point.One person, a woman, was detained at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Angelina Hernandez and police say she has since been arrested. Hernandez has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No other information, including what may have led up to the stabbing, has been released.
Teen dead, adult critically injured in Arden-Arcade shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old dead. The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officials stated...
Suspected serial organized retail thief arrested by Davis police
DAVIS, Calif — Davis police arrested a 42-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of organized retail theft, and they say they have also tied the man to multiple other thefts happening over the past few months. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office described the man as a transient resident of...
Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School. […]
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County
REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
2 Arden-Arcade shootings leave at least 1 injured near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates here. Sacramento County Sheriff's officials confirmed Sunday evening two separate shootings happened around Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area. At least one person was found with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of Howe Avenue and they were taken to...
Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families
YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...
10-year-old shot and killed during family dispute in Yuba County
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — A 10-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night during what deputies from the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said was a dispute among families. Deputies arrived at a home in the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst around 7:40 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound.
Mobile Home fire in Shasta County sends one to UC Davis with severe burns
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — One person was flown to U.C Davis with injuries after a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning. The Shasta County Cal Fire Unit received a call about the fire around 12:30 a.m. on the 27000 block of Bull Skin Ridge Road in Oak Run. When...
Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue
(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
Man stepped on by Redding Police arrested multiple times before incident
REDDING, Calif. — New details have come to light about the criminal record of 39-year-old Kevin Donald Hursey, the man known most-recently as the man who had his face stepped on by a police officer during an arrest. KRCR learned Hursey was arrested multiple times just days before his...
10-year-old dies after being shot in a 'dispute among families,' officials say
Yuba County sheriff's officials say that a 'dispute among families' in Olivehurst resulted in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy. A suspect has been detained. 10-year-old dies after being shot in a ‘dispute among …. Yuba County sheriff's officials say that a 'dispute among families' in Olivehurst resulted...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Yuba County; owner of vehicle turns self in
(KTXL) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Yuba County early Monday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Video above: One person pulled from structure fire in Carmichael According to the California Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were walking north along a southbound lane of Forty Mile Road near State […]
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Former Yuba County Sheriff mourned after four decades of serving his community
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel died Friday, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. Tindel started working for the sheriff's office in 1971 and climbed up the ranks to Sheriff-Coroner in 1991 — a position he held for another eight years. He officially retired...
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
Stockton officer under investigation no longer with the agency
(KTXL) — A Stockton Police officer who was under investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is no longer an employee of the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting According to the police department, Ny Tran was arrested in November 2022, for the suspicion […]
Idaho County Sheriff's Office Makes Three Felony Arrests Over the Weekend
IDAHO COUNTY - Over the weekend, Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office made three felony arrests, two of which were narcotics-related. On Friday, two California men were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, and a Grangeville man was arrested for felony DUI Saturday morning. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at...
