State health department highlights dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages

150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters
The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped an 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog's name is Mason, and he "fell down an incline near the Colorado River."
Washington Man Dies After Using Eye Drops Linked To Bacteria Outbreak
Officials said the bacteria causes infections leading to hospitalizations and permanent vision loss.
Austin officer scoops up cold, abandoned kitten during ice storm
"Because of Officer Townsend, the kitten is now warm and safe," a tweet from the police department read.
Governor Abbott says local power outages reported across the state are not related to the grid
The size of this ice storm is massive and has the full attention of everyone in Austin. Governor Greg Abbott says the ice storm is a big test for the state’s power grid which was nearly knocked offline in 2021.
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
Crews work to restore power in weather-related outages across Texas
The state power grid is operating at normal conditions, but Texans across the state are impacted by local power outages. These outages are caused by ice accumulation on power lines, utility poles and tree branches. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Hundreds of thousands of Texans are without power due to ice accumulation...
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
Over 260,000 customers in the state were without power on Thursday evening. And one major utility service in the state said it did not know when it would be able to restore power.
