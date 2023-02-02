ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUYvO_0kajaP5x00

Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award.

Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more.

It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof good food can be found right here at home.

"It feels so validating in so many ways," said Lisa Becklund with FarmBar.

Chef Lisa Becklund is talking about her nomination for best chef southwest, as she drops handmade ravioli into a hot pot at her downtown restaurant, FarmBar.

Becklund is making beef heart ravioli and a pecan tart for dessert.

"We call it the agricultural cuisine of Oklahoma because we are farmer driven," said Becklund.

FarmBar is a farm to table restaurant known for its 10 course tasting menu. Lisa said they're now serving a la carte food.

She's been nominated before but hopes this year she can win and showcase everything they've been working toward.

"Most of us wake up everyday and our only goal is to hope someone likes what we've created," said Becklund.

"I was like what, and began to cry because it's humbling," said Johnna Hayes.

Johnna Hayes' restaurant group, 3 Sirens, was one of 20 in the nation to be nominated for outstanding restaurateur that honors community engagement and ethics in restaurant owners.

She owns Bramble, Bird & Bottle and a few more restaurants in the Tulsa area.

"We've done enormous drives, raised a large amount of money during COVID for all the employees that couldn't get unemployment to get groceries," said Hayes.

The finalists for those awards will be announced in March.

OTHER JAMES BEARD SEMI FINALISTS IN OKLAHOMA:

  1. et. al- Best New Restaurant
  2. SMOKE. Woodfire Grill- Outstanding Hospitality
  3. American Solera- Outstanding Bar
  4. Ben Alexander- Mr. Kim's- Best Chef Southwest
  5. Lisa Becklund, FarmBar, Best Chef Southwest
  6. Paul Wilson, Boston Title & Abstract, Best Chef Southwest
  7. 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, Outstanding Restauranteur
  8. Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Best Chef Southwest (OKC)
  9. Jeff Chanchaleune, Ma Der Lao Kitchen, Best Chef Southwest (OKC)
  10. FRIDA Southwest- Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages (OKC)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Little Lighthouse In Tulsa Breaks Ground On Custom Splash Pad

Little Lighthouse broke ground on a custom splash pad that is accessible for all of the kids. The splash pad will not only be fun but it will also be a learning opportunity as well. It's out with the old playground and in with a new splash pad at Little Light House. It'll be a place for kids to play, but also a space for a memory to be honored. It's named in memory of Sarah Ashley Hamon, who was a therapy intern for the school.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dates announced for 2023 Porter Peach Festival

PORTER, Okla. — Mark your calendars! The dates for the 2023 Porter Peach Festival have been announced. The festival will be July 13, 14 and 15th. Hundreds of visitors attend the festival each year to get their fix of peaches and peach flavored treats. Livesay Orchards, which provides most...
PORTER, OK
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation helps to bring Native stories to the big screen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation and its film office are proudly celebrating the world premiere of "Fancy Dance," the first recipient of the tribe's film incentive. This film recently debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, as a finalist in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?

Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Nation Breaks Ground On Internet Upgrade Project

Osage Nation Leaders broke ground Monday on a project to bring faster internet speeds to people in Osage County. The $55 million project will lay hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable and build 16 wi-fi towers across the county. This huge undertaking to bring better internet speeds to people in Osage County starts here in Pawhuska, at the Osage Nation Senior Housing Complex.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Construction Resumes On Jenks Outlet Mall

Construction has resumed on the Jenks outlet mall after work was put on pause for nearly three years. The 333,000 square foot project is expected to house about 100 retailers. The outlet mall will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium. The...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy