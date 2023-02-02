Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award

Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award.

Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more.

It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof good food can be found right here at home.

"It feels so validating in so many ways," said Lisa Becklund with FarmBar.

Chef Lisa Becklund is talking about her nomination for best chef southwest, as she drops handmade ravioli into a hot pot at her downtown restaurant, FarmBar.

Becklund is making beef heart ravioli and a pecan tart for dessert.

"We call it the agricultural cuisine of Oklahoma because we are farmer driven," said Becklund.

FarmBar is a farm to table restaurant known for its 10 course tasting menu. Lisa said they're now serving a la carte food.

She's been nominated before but hopes this year she can win and showcase everything they've been working toward.

"Most of us wake up everyday and our only goal is to hope someone likes what we've created," said Becklund.

"I was like what, and began to cry because it's humbling," said Johnna Hayes.

Johnna Hayes' restaurant group, 3 Sirens, was one of 20 in the nation to be nominated for outstanding restaurateur that honors community engagement and ethics in restaurant owners.

She owns Bramble, Bird & Bottle and a few more restaurants in the Tulsa area.

"We've done enormous drives, raised a large amount of money during COVID for all the employees that couldn't get unemployment to get groceries," said Hayes.

The finalists for those awards will be announced in March.

OTHER JAMES BEARD SEMI FINALISTS IN OKLAHOMA: