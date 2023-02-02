Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-75 in Roselawn, all lanes reopen
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash partially blocking traffic along northbound I-75 in Roselawn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is partially blocking traffic on the interstate in Roselawn, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Deparment of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
wvxu.org
North Hamilton Crossing could ease congestion, but some neighbors are concerned
The city of Hamilton is considering a new project to ease congestion in the community. Residents saw more than a dozen alternate routes for the North Hamilton Crossing at a recent open house. The project would span the city from east to west through the North End, expanding lanes of traffic and adding a bridge and a railroad overpass. It is years away from happening and there are many questions and concerns about the work.
2 in custody after chase ends in crash on Rt. 4 in Dayton, police search area
Two people are in custody after a chase ended with a crash on Route 4 Monday afternoon.
blueash.com
ODOT to close Cooper Road bridge at I-71 for up to 12 weeks
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close Cooper Road at the I-71 overpass for construction beginning in March. The bridge is expected to be closed to through traffic for 10 to 12 weeks. During the closure, traffic will be detoured south to Cross County Highway via Montgomery Road (on...
WLWT 5
Upcoming traffic signal work will prompt lane closures on Banning Road
WHITE OAK, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures for traffic signal maintenance in Hamilton County this week. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, ODOT contractors will install a signal strain pole foundation at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Banning Road. The...
WLWT 5
Pavement work prompts interstate lane closures in Clinton County
BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — Motorists in Clinton County will face road closures on the interstate on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to ODOT, single-lane closures will take effect along Interstate 71 for pavement work on Tuesday, Feb. 7. North and southbound I-71 will be reduced to...
1 injured, U.S. 35 reopens in Dayton after rollover crash Monday morning
Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to US-35 eastbound after a rollover crash.
WLWT 5
Colerain Township firefighters extinguish blaze that left estimated $50,000 in damages
GROESBECK, Ohio — Colerain Township firefighters extinguished a blaze that left heavy damage on a home in Groesbeck on Monday. According to the Colerain Township Fire Department, it happened at 5:54 p.m. when crews were dispatched to the 8200 block of Sandy Lane for reports of a structure fire.
Crash involving military vehicles backed up traffic on major road
A crash involving military vehicles backed up traffic on a major road Monday morning.
WKRC
Police: Man sells pickup truck, steals it back for bank robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison man is accused of selling a pickup truck and then stealing it back to use as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery. Police say Brian Schmidt sold a Dodge Dakota pickup truck to a man in August 2020 but kept a spare key to the truck.
Fox 19
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
Fox 19
Driver killed after Monday crash involving dump truck
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County man is dead following an early Monday crash in southern Decatur County. Noah Seals, 26, of Osgood, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash on US-421, according to Indiana State Police. Around 8 a.m. Monday, Seals was driving southbound on the...
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
WLWT 5
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after farm tractor overturns in Preble County
NEW PARIS, Ohio — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a farm tractor overturned on Crubaugh Road in Preble County Sunday afternoon. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of Crubaugh Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday regarding an overturned tractor with entrapment.
Fox 19
Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
At least 1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Xenia
Xenia Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to the intersection Kinsey Road and North Detroit Street after two-vehicles crashed.
Vehicle removed from home hours after crash
Due to safety concerns, a vehicle remained embedded within a Montgomery residence for hours after a crash Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department reports.
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
