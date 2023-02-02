ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-75 in Roselawn, all lanes reopen

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash partially blocking traffic along northbound I-75 in Roselawn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is partially blocking traffic on the interstate in Roselawn, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Deparment of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

North Hamilton Crossing could ease congestion, but some neighbors are concerned

The city of Hamilton is considering a new project to ease congestion in the community. Residents saw more than a dozen alternate routes for the North Hamilton Crossing at a recent open house. The project would span the city from east to west through the North End, expanding lanes of traffic and adding a bridge and a railroad overpass. It is years away from happening and there are many questions and concerns about the work.
HAMILTON, OH
blueash.com

ODOT to close Cooper Road bridge at I-71 for up to 12 weeks

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close Cooper Road at the I-71 overpass for construction beginning in March. The bridge is expected to be closed to through traffic for 10 to 12 weeks. During the closure, traffic will be detoured south to Cross County Highway via Montgomery Road (on...
WLWT 5

Pavement work prompts interstate lane closures in Clinton County

BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — Motorists in Clinton County will face road closures on the interstate on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to ODOT, single-lane closures will take effect along Interstate 71 for pavement work on Tuesday, Feb. 7. North and southbound I-71 will be reduced to...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed after Monday crash involving dump truck

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County man is dead following an early Monday crash in southern Decatur County. Noah Seals, 26, of Osgood, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash on US-421, according to Indiana State Police. Around 8 a.m. Monday, Seals was driving southbound on the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

