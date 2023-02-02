Read full article on original website
New trial date set for suspect in deadly wrong-way crash
DAYTON, Ohio — A new trial date has been set for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 and killing a family of three. The suspected drunk-driving crash took place in March 2019, when investigators said Abby Michaels drove the wrong way on I-75 near Dayton on St. Patrick's Day and hit another car head-on.
Coroner's report gives new details in Avondale murder-suicide investigation
CINCINNATI — A coroner's report is giving more details about a murder-suicide investigation involving three family members in Avondale. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive for a report of "unknown trouble." Upon arrival, officers discovered three people suffering from gunshot...
Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
Springdale police seeking help finding shooting suspect
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a shooting. Officials say that the shooting was not reported immediately to the police, and it was only known about when the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party. Officers determined the shooting took place at the BP gas station at 11775 Springfield Pike at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Suspect may face more charges after shooting involving officer led to pursuit, crash
EVENDALE, Ohio — A man arrested after an encounter with police led to a pursuit and a crash in downtown Cincinnati may face more charges, police said in an update Monday. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
Court docs: Cincinnati Fire lieutenant arrested on assault charge
A lieutenant with the Cincinnati Fire Department is facing multiple charges, including assault and obstructing official business, after slamming a woman into a wall, court documents allege. A Cincinnati city spokesperson confirmed to WLWT that Brandon Freeman is a fire lieutenant. According to court documents, Freeman, 53, grabbed a woman...
Middletown police announce death of K9 Koda after cancer fight
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the death of K9 Koda, who passed away after a short fight with cancer. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda," the department announced on its Facebook page. This content is imported...
Coroner identifies 1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people are dead after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning. Officials say the Middletown Division of Police and Middletown Division of Fire responded to 15th Avenue for a report of two people shot at approximately 3:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officers located two...
Lockland police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
LOCKLAND, Ohio — The Lockland Police Department is asking to public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Police said Davon Ward, 16, was last seen wearing a black and tan hoodie and black pants. He was first reported missing on Feb. 3. Ward is known to frequent...
Court docs: Man charged with kidnapping of Uber driver, resisting arrest
HARRISON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts after attempting to kidnap an Uber driver in Harrison, according to court documents. Documents allege on Sunday, 35-year-old Antoine Odom led an Uber driver to "believe that he was being kidnapped and believed he was being held against his liberty." Documents did not divulge into what Odom did to the driver.
Covington police locate missing 15-year-old boy with autism
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Christian Flowers has been located and is safe. Covington police are asking for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old with autism. Police said Christian Flowers, 15, was last seen Monday morning around 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 9th Street. Police...
Police: Man who shot mother, brother in apparent murder-suicide also responsible for 2020 homicide
CINCINNATI — The man police say shot his mother and brother before taking his own life at their home in Avondale on Friday has also been found to be responsible for a man's death in 2020. Police said Eric Johnson Jr., 19, who died in an apparent murder-suicide on...
CPD internal documents reveal two additional officers used racial slurs on the job last year
CINCINNATI — Months after a Cincinnati police officer was fired and others were suspended for using a racial slur on duty, WLWT has learned of two other officers investigated for using the slur. The incidents of officers using the slur became one of the biggest public controversies concerning the...
Cincinnati police search for man accused of attempting to stab security guard outside Goodfellas
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of attempting to stab a security guard at Goodfellas in Over-the-Rhine over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Saturday at the Goodfellas on Main Street. Police said the suspect is between 25 to 30 years old...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after farm tractor overturns in Preble County
NEW PARIS, Ohio — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a farm tractor overturned on Crubaugh Road in Preble County Sunday afternoon. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of Crubaugh Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday regarding an overturned tractor with entrapment.
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
Authorities say situation is worsening at Ohio train derailment site
Authorities in Ohio tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the situation at the site of this train derailment in East Palestine is worsening and that an explosion is likely imminent. Right now a mandatory evacuation order is in effect for anyone living within one mile of scene, that includes part...
Cincinnati police: Missing 11-year-old has been found
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday has been found. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
