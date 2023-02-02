ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

New trial date set for suspect in deadly wrong-way crash

DAYTON, Ohio — A new trial date has been set for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 and killing a family of three. The suspected drunk-driving crash took place in March 2019, when investigators said Abby Michaels drove the wrong way on I-75 near Dayton on St. Patrick's Day and hit another car head-on.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner's report gives new details in Avondale murder-suicide investigation

CINCINNATI — A coroner's report is giving more details about a murder-suicide investigation involving three family members in Avondale. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive for a report of "unknown trouble." Upon arrival, officers discovered three people suffering from gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Springdale police seeking help finding shooting suspect

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a shooting. Officials say that the shooting was not reported immediately to the police, and it was only known about when the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party. Officers determined the shooting took place at the BP gas station at 11775 Springfield Pike at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Cincinnati Fire lieutenant arrested on assault charge

A lieutenant with the Cincinnati Fire Department is facing multiple charges, including assault and obstructing official business, after slamming a woman into a wall, court documents allege. A Cincinnati city spokesperson confirmed to WLWT that Brandon Freeman is a fire lieutenant. According to court documents, Freeman, 53, grabbed a woman...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police announce death of K9 Koda after cancer fight

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the death of K9 Koda, who passed away after a short fight with cancer. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda," the department announced on its Facebook page. This content is imported...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies 1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people are dead after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning. Officials say the Middletown Division of Police and Middletown Division of Fire responded to 15th Avenue for a report of two people shot at approximately 3:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officers located two...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Lockland police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

LOCKLAND, Ohio — The Lockland Police Department is asking to public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Police said Davon Ward, 16, was last seen wearing a black and tan hoodie and black pants. He was first reported missing on Feb. 3. Ward is known to frequent...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Man charged with kidnapping of Uber driver, resisting arrest

HARRISON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts after attempting to kidnap an Uber driver in Harrison, according to court documents. Documents allege on Sunday, 35-year-old Antoine Odom led an Uber driver to "believe that he was being kidnapped and believed he was being held against his liberty." Documents did not divulge into what Odom did to the driver.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Covington police locate missing 15-year-old boy with autism

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Christian Flowers has been located and is safe. Covington police are asking for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old with autism. Police said Christian Flowers, 15, was last seen Monday morning around 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 9th Street. Police...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: Missing 11-year-old has been found

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday has been found. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CINCINNATI, OH

