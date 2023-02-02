Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police: Man sells pickup truck, steals it back for bank robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison man is accused of selling a pickup truck and then stealing it back to use as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery. Police say Brian Schmidt sold a Dodge Dakota pickup truck to a man in August 2020 but kept a spare key to the truck.
Police search for person of interest in Springdale shooting
The Springdale Police Department said a person was shot at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The shooting was not immediately reported to police.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for man accused of attempting to stab security guard outside Goodfellas
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of attempting to stab a security guard at Goodfellas in Over-the-Rhine over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Saturday at the Goodfellas on Main Street. Police said the suspect is between 25 to 30 years old...
Police: Man shoots, kills 60-year-old father in Evanston
Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to UC Medical Center.
Fox 19
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old who allegedly killed his younger brother and their mother last week in an Avondale double murder-suicide is also responsible for a 2020 deadly shooting. Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide on Feb. 3 after Cincinnati police say he killed his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Teen charged with being 'contract killer' at 14, will be prosecuted as adult
A teen who was 14 in 2021 when he was charged with four murders in Cincinnati will be prosecuted as an adult. A juvenile court judge made the ruling on Monday.
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
WLWT 5
Suspect may face more charges after shooting involving officer led to pursuit, crash
EVENDALE, Ohio — A man arrested after an encounter with police led to a pursuit and a crash in downtown Cincinnati may face more charges, police said in an update Monday. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
Cincinnati firefighter accused of assaulting woman
Brandon Freeman is accused of grabbing a woman's neck and slamming her into a wall, according to court documents.
2 in custody after chase ends in crash on Rt. 4 in Dayton, police search area
Two people are in custody after a chase ended with a crash on Route 4 Monday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Police: Man who shot mother, brother in apparent murder-suicide also responsible for 2020 homicide
CINCINNATI — The man police say shot his mother and brother before taking his own life at their home in Avondale on Friday has also been found to be responsible for a man's death in 2020. Police said Eric Johnson Jr., 19, who died in an apparent murder-suicide on...
1 hospitalized following Dayton shooting
Dayton Police are actively investigating a shooting at a residential neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with kidnapping of Uber driver, resisting arrest
HARRISON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts after attempting to kidnap an Uber driver in Harrison, according to court documents. Documents allege on Sunday, 35-year-old Antoine Odom led an Uber driver to "believe that he was being kidnapped and believed he was being held against his liberty." Documents did not divulge into what Odom did to the driver.
Fox 19
New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale. Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home. The...
WLWT 5
Middletown police announce death of K9 Koda after cancer fight
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the death of K9 Koda, who passed away after a short fight with cancer. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda," the department announced on its Facebook page. This content is imported...
WLWT 5
Student hospitalized after being stabbed at Cedarville University; 1 in custody
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by another student on campus at Cedarville University Tuesday. University officials said it happened at 8 a.m. when a male student was stabbed by a female student on the lower level of the Stevens Student Center.
