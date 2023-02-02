ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Man charged with kidnapping of Uber driver, resisting arrest

HARRISON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts after attempting to kidnap an Uber driver in Harrison, according to court documents. Documents allege on Sunday, 35-year-old Antoine Odom led an Uber driver to "believe that he was being kidnapped and believed he was being held against his liberty." Documents did not divulge into what Odom did to the driver.
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale. Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police announce death of K9 Koda after cancer fight

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the death of K9 Koda, who passed away after a short fight with cancer. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda," the department announced on its Facebook page. This content is imported...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

