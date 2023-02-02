HARRISON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts after attempting to kidnap an Uber driver in Harrison, according to court documents. Documents allege on Sunday, 35-year-old Antoine Odom led an Uber driver to "believe that he was being kidnapped and believed he was being held against his liberty." Documents did not divulge into what Odom did to the driver.

HARRISON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO