TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (2/2/23) – Sonny Eclipse Replaced, Disney Trivia & Mixology, Rejected Runaway Railway Queue Posters, & More!

WDW News Today
New Avatar Tee, Youth Dress, and Pullover Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
If you’re one of the few who haven’t seen “Avatar: The Way of Water” yet, get your outfit ready for the movie theater thanks to this new “Avatar” tee, youth dress, and fleece pullover available at Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Animal Kingdom and The Lion King Phone Cases Available at Walt Disney World
New Disney’s Animal Kingdom phone cases, including two “The Lion King” designs, are available at the Walt Disney World park. We found the four cases near the newest MaDe kiosk at the Dino Institute shop. They are available in various phone sizes. Tree of Life Phone Case...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Unexpectedly Closed For a Second Day in a Row at the Magic Kingdom
UPDATE: The Haunted Mansion was able to reopen around 11 a.m. this morning. It appears the Haunted Mansion will not be welcoming its 1,000 “resident” today because the Haunted Mansion did not open with the Magic Kingdom. This is the second consecutive day that this popular attraction has not been opened.
WDW News Today
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Adds Stages Cards For Tracking Points
New “stages cards” are on display in the lobby of Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort. The cards list four different titles for the different “stages” guests can reach in each escape room, i.e. their points total. Guests who come back and play again can get more points.
WDW News Today
The Final Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction – Cinderella Castle Fireworks Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
The final Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction – Cinderella Castle Fireworks Collection is now available at Walt Disney World. We found the twelfth collection at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., in the Magic Kingdom. A limited number of items can be purchased on shopDisney.com. As you may remember,...
WDW News Today
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Full Housekeeping Returning to ALL Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Month
Disney has announced the return of full housekeeping to all Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this month. “We’ve heard from many of you about how much you love and have missed the more regular housekeeping services we offered prior to the pandemic, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been ramping them back up across Walt Disney World Resort hotels! By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again be available at all of our Resort hotel rooms, with services provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying. These full cleanings include everything you’d expect – from replacing towels and amenities to cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash and recycling, tidying the room and vacuuming.”
WDW News Today
Zootopia Land Skyline Rises, Perhaps a Preview of Disney World’s Future
A Xiaohongshu user has shared a new photo of the skyline of Shanghai Disneyland’s upcoming “Zootopia” land. Shanghai Disney Resort shared photos of the skyline coming together last summer but it now looks more like an actual city. Several tall colorful buildings tower over the rest of...
WDW News Today
NEW Limited Edition Peter Pan, Star Wars, and Disney100 Pins Arrive at Disneyland
We stopped by Disneyland Park today and spotted several new limited edition and limited release pins for sale! Let’s take a look. Limited Release Peter Pan Mystery Pin Set — $24.99. Off to Neverland! You can fly to 20th Century Music Company at Disneyland to snag this mystery...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Pirates of the Caribbean Boat Sinks at Disneyland, Guests Evacuated by Fire Department
Recently, a video surfaced of a Disneyland Pirates of the Caribbean boat taking on water and sinking. TikTok user @justnjames_ posted a video of him and other guests trying to keep their feet from getting soaked from the water that filled the bottom of their boat. @justnjames_. It was a...
WDW News Today
NEW Fantasyland Baseball Cap, Skirt, and Pants at Walt Disney World
A new Fantasyland ball cap, skirt, and pants are available at Walt Disney World, matching the Fantasyland varsity cardigan we found a few days ago. The ball cap is dark distressed blue. A symbol on the front has two pink branches curving around the façade of “it’s a small world.”...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Construction Update from World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Closer Look at Elsa Audio Animatronic
Today, Hong Kong Disneyland shared progress on the upcoming land – World of Frozen. The world’s first Frozen-themed land, World of Frozen, is set to open later this year. It will be the park’s largest expansion, featuring two new attractions, Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a restaurant, and shopping outlets.
WDW News Today
First Look at Character Art and More for Newly Refurbished Rooms Inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
As part of a housekeeping update announcing the return of full housekeeping at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this month, guests got the first look at newly refurbished rooms inside Disney’s Boardwalk Resort. As part of today’s housekeeping update, Disney has released a sneak peek at what guests can...
WDW News Today
New Indiana Jones Adventure Signage Continues Month of Misspelling Mishaps at Disneyland
From the misspelling of “Lightning Lane” on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway preview signage to a number of incorrectly dated Disney100 banners in the Esplanade, the Disneyland Resort has been on quite the roll recently with signage mishaps within the parks. Now, new signage informing guests about the continued closure of Indiana Jones Adventure has joined that streak.
WDW News Today
Owl Post Stand Installed in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Owl Post stand next to Dervish and Banges has gotten a bit of an upgrade at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Owl Post is within the covered owlery of Hogsmeade. In addition to the new stand, the entire space...
WDW News Today
New Boba Fett and The Mandalorian T-Shirts at Disneyland
Star Wars fans will love these new t-shirts we found at Disneyland Park. One features Boba Fett, and the other features both the Mandalorian and Grogu. This black t-shirt sports a portrait of the famed bounty hunter Boba Fett on the front, with his name in Aurebesh written down the left hand side. The back of the shirt is left blank.
WDW News Today
Details Announced for Super Bowl LVII Experience at NBC Sports Grill & Brew in Universal CityWalk Orlando
NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal CityWalk Orlando will host their 7th annual Super Bowl experience for Super Bowl LVII. Seating for the experience will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12. The fun will continue until midnight. NBC Sports Grill & Brew will have live Super Bowl coverage playing on their 100+ HD screens.
WDW News Today
Arctic Coke Machine Moves to Betty Boop Store in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Arctic Coke machine from the old UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida has moved into the Betty Boop Store at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which will become the new UOAP Lounge soon. An official opening date for the new UOAP Lounge hasn’t been announced, but Universal said it...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/31/23 (Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband, TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume, New Disney Pins, & More)
Good morning! We’re back at Magic Kingdom today. The park closes at 4:30p.m. for a Cast Member event tonight, so we’re going to make the best of the time we have here today. We plan on checking on construction updates around the park and doing some shopping. As always we will share all the new things we find. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
