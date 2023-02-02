ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (2/2/23) – Sonny Eclipse Replaced, Disney Trivia & Mixology, Rejected Runaway Railway Queue Posters, & More!

By Tom Corless
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Unexpectedly Closed For a Second Day in a Row at the Magic Kingdom

UPDATE: The Haunted Mansion was able to reopen around 11 a.m. this morning. It appears the Haunted Mansion will not be welcoming its 1,000 “resident” today because the Haunted Mansion did not open with the Magic Kingdom. This is the second consecutive day that this popular attraction has not been opened.
WDW News Today

Universal’s Great Movie Escape Adds Stages Cards For Tracking Points

New “stages cards” are on display in the lobby of Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort. The cards list four different titles for the different “stages” guests can reach in each escape room, i.e. their points total. Guests who come back and play again can get more points.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Full Housekeeping Returning to ALL Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Month

Disney has announced the return of full housekeeping to all Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this month. “We’ve heard from many of you about how much you love and have missed the more regular housekeeping services we offered prior to the pandemic, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been ramping them back up across Walt Disney World Resort hotels! By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again be available at all of our Resort hotel rooms, with services provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying. These full cleanings include everything you’d expect – from replacing towels and amenities to cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash and recycling, tidying the room and vacuuming.”
WDW News Today

Zootopia Land Skyline Rises, Perhaps a Preview of Disney World’s Future

A Xiaohongshu user has shared a new photo of the skyline of Shanghai Disneyland’s upcoming “Zootopia” land. Shanghai Disney Resort shared photos of the skyline coming together last summer but it now looks more like an actual city. Several tall colorful buildings tower over the rest of...
WDW News Today

NEW Fantasyland Baseball Cap, Skirt, and Pants at Walt Disney World

A new Fantasyland ball cap, skirt, and pants are available at Walt Disney World, matching the Fantasyland varsity cardigan we found a few days ago. The ball cap is dark distressed blue. A symbol on the front has two pink branches curving around the façade of “it’s a small world.”...
WDW News Today

New Indiana Jones Adventure Signage Continues Month of Misspelling Mishaps at Disneyland

From the misspelling of “Lightning Lane” on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway preview signage to a number of incorrectly dated Disney100 banners in the Esplanade, the Disneyland Resort has been on quite the roll recently with signage mishaps within the parks. Now, new signage informing guests about the continued closure of Indiana Jones Adventure has joined that streak.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WDW News Today

New Boba Fett and The Mandalorian T-Shirts at Disneyland

Star Wars fans will love these new t-shirts we found at Disneyland Park. One features Boba Fett, and the other features both the Mandalorian and Grogu. This black t-shirt sports a portrait of the famed bounty hunter Boba Fett on the front, with his name in Aurebesh written down the left hand side. The back of the shirt is left blank.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/31/23 (Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband, TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume, New Disney Pins, & More)

Good morning! We’re back at Magic Kingdom today. The park closes at 4:30p.m. for a Cast Member event tonight, so we’re going to make the best of the time we have here today. We plan on checking on construction updates around the park and doing some shopping. As always we will share all the new things we find. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy