Oconee County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
wspa.com

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville …. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Converse University supplies free...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

