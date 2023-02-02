Read full article on original website
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night. Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the...
One teenager arrested and another hospitalized following shooting
One teenager is in custody and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Foster Street in Pelzer just after 7 PM Monday night.
Man rescued after being found unconscious and stuck in north Georgia tree, deputies say
An unconscious man stuck in a tree was rescued on Monday afternoon by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff honors student who provided lifesaving first aid in fatal crash involving 3 teens
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff's Office honored a local high school student last week with a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on Dec. 8, 2022, when he witnessed a fatal car crash in Henderson County that involved three teenagers and immediately stopped to help. Dominic...
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville …. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Converse University supplies free...
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car
Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.
11-year-old boy charged with assaulting 11-year-old girl in South Carolina
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
Seneca man arrested for pointing pistol and kidnapping two teenagers, deputies say
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — A man from Seneca was arrested for kidnapping two teenagers and weapon charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Martin Pena Altamirano, 50, of Seneca, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center a little after 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The investigation...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
