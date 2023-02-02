SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a shooting. Officials say that the shooting was not reported immediately to the police, and it was only known about when the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party. Officers determined the shooting took place at the BP gas station at 11775 Springfield Pike at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

