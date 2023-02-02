Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati 7th-grader to attend State of the Union in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON — A Cincinnati seventh-grader will be at Tuesday night's State of the Union address. Congressman Greg Landsman says his guest is 12-year-old Isaiah Gentry, who is diagnosed with type one diabetes. The congressman's office says Gentry and his family have been affected by the high costs of insulin...
Teen charged with being 'contract killer' at 14, will be prosecuted as adult
A teen who was 14 in 2021 when he was charged with four murders in Cincinnati will be prosecuted as an adult. A juvenile court judge made the ruling on Monday.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Middletown police announce death of K9 Koda after cancer fight
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the death of K9 Koda, who passed away after a short fight with cancer. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda," the department announced on its Facebook page. This content is imported...
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
Cincinnati participates in nationwide call to action to support Tyre Nichols
Memphis organizers supporting Tyre Nichols family are asking people to participate in a nationwide call to action to demand justice for Tyre Nichols.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
‘Supposed to protect us;’ Video shows adult slamming student to ground at Dayton middle school
A new video circulating social media shows an adult slamming a student to the ground at a Dayton middle school as dozens of other students watch.
Police: Man shoots, kills 60-year-old father in Evanston
Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to UC Medical Center.
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
WLWT 5
Springdale police seeking help finding shooting suspect
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a shooting. Officials say that the shooting was not reported immediately to the police, and it was only known about when the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party. Officers determined the shooting took place at the BP gas station at 11775 Springfield Pike at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
WLWT 5
CPD internal documents reveal two additional officers used racial slurs on the job last year
CINCINNATI — Months after a Cincinnati police officer was fired and others were suspended for using a racial slur on duty, WLWT has learned of two other officers investigated for using the slur. The incidents of officers using the slur became one of the biggest public controversies concerning the...
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
WLWT 5
Archives: WLWT reporter John London races a politician on Valentine’s Day
CINCINNATI — On Feb. 14, 1982, approximately 500 men and women gathered on Second Street for the start of the first annual Valentine's Run. For two of the contestants, the event was a tongue-in-cheek grudge race. The personal battle pitted news reporter John London against city councilman Ken Blackwell.
A Teleporting Shooter, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week had it all – a memorable AFC championship game, big union claims, a high-kicking librarian and a man who claimed to be the "chief of Tokyo."
WLWT 5
Coroner's report gives new details in Avondale murder-suicide investigation
CINCINNATI — A coroner's report is giving more details about a murder-suicide investigation involving three family members in Avondale. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive for a report of "unknown trouble." Upon arrival, officers discovered three people suffering from gunshot...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
