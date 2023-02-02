Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII.

Both were shorthanded.

While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers , all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship Game, a handful of regular contributors didn't practice for the Eagles.

The biggest names on the team's injury report are offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson. Neither practiced Thursday, Dickerson due to an elbow injury and Johnson due to his groin.

Johnson's injury is nothing new. He tore an adductor muscle near his groin in Week 16 and has returned to play through the pain during the postseason. Dickerson, on the other hand, injured his right elbow during the team's NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He left the game and did not return, but Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that he's expected to play in the Super Bowl.

The other starter who did not practice Thursday was cornerback Avonte Maddox. Maddox has battled through multiple injuries this season, most recently a toe ailment that sidelined him for the final two weeks of the regular season and the divisional round of the playoffs, but he returned to the field Sunday.

The other two players listed as non-participants in the practice session were defensive end Robert Quinn and offensive lineman Cam Jurgens. Quinn is listed with a foot injury, but it could have been a rest day for the 12th-year veteran. Jurgens has played sparingly this season as the backup to Jason Kelce.

All in all, the team's first pre-Super Bowl injury report shouldn't be cause for too much concern for Eagles fans. No team is perfectly healthy at this point of the season, but barring a setback, Philadelphia should have all of its primary contributors in uniform on Feb. 12.