Illinois State

Comments

Martin OConnor
3d ago

Absolutely unbelievable no one monitors inventory. There should be a few more people getting fired for not doing their jobs

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

Ok so where’s the rest of the story? Seems to be a cover up here somewhere, who got the 11,000 cases of wings? Someone was in on this and is selling wings at a huge profit. It seems like someone is protecting someone in the Chicago inner circle of riff raff. Where did the wings go?

Reply
4
New Amerika ACAB
3d ago

How in the heck 11k cases of chicken wings cost 1.5 million? She being setup by systemic racism, no way she could of even eaten that much. Capitalism overpricing everything is the real crime! ✊🏿

Reply(2)
2
