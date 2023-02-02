ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes...
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved changes to prevent people from sleeping on county property and the local Republican party’s recommendation for a register of deeds at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. They also approved an offer from LAS Properties to buy 6.25 acres of property along with an upset bid process.
Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
Bladenboro issues boil water advisory following water main break

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break at the intersection of Grief St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. “Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for...
Castle Street nearing ineligibility as national historic district

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington has one of the state’s highest quantities of historic districts, with several nationally registered districts in the area. One, however, is nearing ineligibility. How can one district be at risk of being ineligible for the National Register of Historic Places? If a significant...
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
