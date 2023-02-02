Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes...
foxwilmington.com
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
foxwilmington.com
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved changes to prevent people from sleeping on county property and the local Republican party’s recommendation for a register of deeds at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. They also approved an offer from LAS Properties to buy 6.25 acres of property along with an upset bid process.
foxwilmington.com
Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released an announcement to remind citizens about the designated “Safe Zone” located at its office. Per a news release, the parking area is under 24-hour camera surveillance, offering residents a safe area to safely make exchanges.
foxwilmington.com
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of an upcoming dam restoration project. Mayor Jeff Winecoff proposed the change to keep business at local restaurants when the project begins. The multi-million dollar project aims...
foxwilmington.com
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day. SCDNR will have a boat searching the...
foxwilmington.com
Bladenboro issues boil water advisory following water main break
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break at the intersection of Grief St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. “Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for...
foxwilmington.com
Castle Street nearing ineligibility as national historic district
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington has one of the state’s highest quantities of historic districts, with several nationally registered districts in the area. One, however, is nearing ineligibility. How can one district be at risk of being ineligible for the National Register of Historic Places? If a significant...
foxwilmington.com
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
