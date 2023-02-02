Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program
Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
wxxv25.com
$60 Million grant for I-10 Freight Corridor Project in Hancock, Harrison counties
Later this year we may start to see work begin on widening I-10 in Hancock County. As we’ve reported, President Biden has awarded a $60 million mega-grant for improvements on I-10. The project will widen I-10 from four lanes to six lanes just west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Harrison County.
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
wxxv25.com
20th annual Lizana Parade cruised through the community over the weekend
Over in Harrison County, it was a family affair as the Lizana Mardi Gras Parade went cruising through the community. The 20th annual Lizana Parade has become a staple in the community. Fans were flooded with beads from Mardi Gras floats, four-wheelers, and by horseback. The parade started at Lizana...
wxxv25.com
Gautier Convention Center hosted 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society Show
The 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society show and sale featured an array of aromas and variety of colors during the three-day event. It was an opportunity for orchid enthusiasts to learn from the experts on how to grow and sustain their flowers. Orchid breeders from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wxxv25.com
Uber driver that was shot in Harrison County shares her story
Linda Buford, an Uber driver on the Coast, was shot last month and shares her story and progress since the incident. It was another Friday night working a side job to try to make ends meet for Linda Buford, or so she thought. Buford owned a small fitness center called...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you’ll see a wall of huge shipping containers lining the roadway. They were set up in an effort to protect service members and base residents from gun violence outside the gates.
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
wxxv25.com
Pinta replica sails into Biloxi
Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
WLOX
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Lady Admirals fall to Clinton in State Championship game
Seven soccer state champions have been crowned in the state of Mississippi, leaving just one game in the girls 6A ranks for the right to hold up a gold ball, something the Gulfport Lady Admirals are aiming to do for the third time in four years. Word on the street...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County DA’s Office spends thousands to store Prichard water board loot
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has spent more than $5,000 to store trailer-loads of items authorities confiscated from the home of the former operations manager of the Prichard water system last year. Those items from the raid of Nia Bradley’s Semmes home in February...
