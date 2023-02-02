ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

wxxv25.com

Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program

Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier Convention Center hosted 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society Show

The 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society show and sale featured an array of aromas and variety of colors during the three-day event. It was an opportunity for orchid enthusiasts to learn from the experts on how to grow and sustain their flowers. Orchid breeders from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and...
GAUTIER, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Pinta replica sails into Biloxi

Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS

