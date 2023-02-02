Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Gautier Convention Center hosted 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society Show
The 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society show and sale featured an array of aromas and variety of colors during the three-day event. It was an opportunity for orchid enthusiasts to learn from the experts on how to grow and sustain their flowers. Orchid breeders from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and...
wxxv25.com
Pinta replica sails into Biloxi
Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program
Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Lady Admirals fall to Clinton in State Championship game
Seven soccer state champions have been crowned in the state of Mississippi, leaving just one game in the girls 6A ranks for the right to hold up a gold ball, something the Gulfport Lady Admirals are aiming to do for the third time in four years. Word on the street...
wxxv25.com
Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and two local shops are preparing for the occasion. The busiest time of year at Village Florist is fast approaching and the floral shop is swamped preparing their arrangements and gift baskets. Village Florist Owner Tanya Jones said, “We have got from fresh flowers to green plants to blooming plants to stuff animal balloons, you name it.”
wxxv25.com
John Feaster accepts Moss Point Head Football position
Today, Moss Point High School announced John Feaster as its next head football coach after stepping down from the same position at Stone High School last week. The Region 8 champion Tomcats are coming off their deepest playoff run since 1991, all the way to the 4A South State title game.
wxxv25.com
20th annual Lizana Parade cruised through the community over the weekend
Over in Harrison County, it was a family affair as the Lizana Mardi Gras Parade went cruising through the community. The 20th annual Lizana Parade has become a staple in the community. Fans were flooded with beads from Mardi Gras floats, four-wheelers, and by horseback. The parade started at Lizana...
wxxv25.com
Gautier community comes together to help a neighbor in need
Gautier business and city leaders are helping a neighbor get back on his feet. You never know what people are going through, it’s never too late to lend a helping hand to those in need and the City of Gautier is proving this true. After finding out a community...
wxxv25.com
$60 Million grant for I-10 Freight Corridor Project in Hancock, Harrison counties
Later this year we may start to see work begin on widening I-10 in Hancock County. As we’ve reported, President Biden has awarded a $60 million mega-grant for improvements on I-10. The project will widen I-10 from four lanes to six lanes just west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Harrison County.
wxxv25.com
O.T Program at MGCCC receives 100 percent pass rate on national exam
The occupational therapy assistant program at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston Campus received a perfect pass rate for the National Certification Examination administered by the National Board for Certification in occupational therapy. After successfully completing this exam, the 15 students are now eligible to be certified occupational therapy...
wxxv25.com
Community sends off Gulfport Lady Admirals soccer as they head to State Championship
The Gulfport Girls Soccer team is state championship bound!. The Lady Admirals began their day with a group prayer then loaded up the bus that would take them to the championship game at Ridgeland High School, but they couldn’t leave that easily. The high school halls were filled with...
wxxv25.com
Three Coast soccer teams bring home state titles
On Saturday, three teams from the Gulf Coast made the long trip back from the Metro with some shiny new hardware riding shotgun. Bay High found redemption from last year’s title game loss with a 2-0 win over North Pontotoc in the 4A boys championship. Second title all time, first since 2012.
wxxv25.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Saucier
While no one hit Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot, there were two $100,000 tickets sold in Mississippi — including one in Saucier. Tonight’s drawing — if there is a winner — will be for an estimated $747 million, ranking it the fifth largest Powerball jackpot to date. The cash value is an estimated $403.1 million.
wxxv25.com
High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Hancock
High school basketball district tournaments underway across the state, Harrison Central hosting the Region 8 Class 6A dance, one-seed Biloxi taking on four-seed Hancock.
wxxv25.com
Uber driver that was shot in Harrison County shares her story
Linda Buford, an Uber driver on the Coast, was shot last month and shares her story and progress since the incident. It was another Friday night working a side job to try to make ends meet for Linda Buford, or so she thought. Buford owned a small fitness center called...
Comments / 0