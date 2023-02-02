ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Gautier Convention Center hosted 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society Show

The 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society show and sale featured an array of aromas and variety of colors during the three-day event. It was an opportunity for orchid enthusiasts to learn from the experts on how to grow and sustain their flowers. Orchid breeders from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and...
GAUTIER, MS
Pinta replica sails into Biloxi

Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program

Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
GULFPORT, MS
Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and two local shops are preparing for the occasion. The busiest time of year at Village Florist is fast approaching and the floral shop is swamped preparing their arrangements and gift baskets. Village Florist Owner Tanya Jones said, “We have got from fresh flowers to green plants to blooming plants to stuff animal balloons, you name it.”
GULFPORT, MS
John Feaster accepts Moss Point Head Football position

Today, Moss Point High School announced John Feaster as its next head football coach after stepping down from the same position at Stone High School last week. The Region 8 champion Tomcats are coming off their deepest playoff run since 1991, all the way to the 4A South State title game.
MOSS POINT, MS
Gautier community comes together to help a neighbor in need

Gautier business and city leaders are helping a neighbor get back on his feet. You never know what people are going through, it’s never too late to lend a helping hand to those in need and the City of Gautier is proving this true. After finding out a community...
GAUTIER, MS
O.T Program at MGCCC receives 100 percent pass rate on national exam

The occupational therapy assistant program at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston Campus received a perfect pass rate for the National Certification Examination administered by the National Board for Certification in occupational therapy. After successfully completing this exam, the 15 students are now eligible to be certified occupational therapy...
GAUTIER, MS
Three Coast soccer teams bring home state titles

On Saturday, three teams from the Gulf Coast made the long trip back from the Metro with some shiny new hardware riding shotgun. Bay High found redemption from last year’s title game loss with a 2-0 win over North Pontotoc in the 4A boys championship. Second title all time, first since 2012.
LONG BEACH, MS
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Saucier

While no one hit Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot, there were two $100,000 tickets sold in Mississippi — including one in Saucier. Tonight’s drawing — if there is a winner — will be for an estimated $747 million, ranking it the fifth largest Powerball jackpot to date. The cash value is an estimated $403.1 million.
SAUCIER, MS

