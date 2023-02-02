Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Gautier Convention Center hosted 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society Show
The 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society show and sale featured an array of aromas and variety of colors during the three-day event. It was an opportunity for orchid enthusiasts to learn from the experts on how to grow and sustain their flowers. Orchid breeders from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and...
wxxv25.com
$60 Million grant for I-10 Freight Corridor Project in Hancock, Harrison counties
Later this year we may start to see work begin on widening I-10 in Hancock County. As we’ve reported, President Biden has awarded a $60 million mega-grant for improvements on I-10. The project will widen I-10 from four lanes to six lanes just west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Harrison County.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program
Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
wxxv25.com
O.T Program at MGCCC receives 100 percent pass rate on national exam
The occupational therapy assistant program at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston Campus received a perfect pass rate for the National Certification Examination administered by the National Board for Certification in occupational therapy. After successfully completing this exam, the 15 students are now eligible to be certified occupational therapy...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wxxv25.com
John Feaster accepts Moss Point Head Football position
Today, Moss Point High School announced John Feaster as its next head football coach after stepping down from the same position at Stone High School last week. The Region 8 champion Tomcats are coming off their deepest playoff run since 1991, all the way to the 4A South State title game.
wxxv25.com
20th annual Lizana Parade cruised through the community over the weekend
Over in Harrison County, it was a family affair as the Lizana Mardi Gras Parade went cruising through the community. The 20th annual Lizana Parade has become a staple in the community. Fans were flooded with beads from Mardi Gras floats, four-wheelers, and by horseback. The parade started at Lizana...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Lady Admirals fall to Clinton in State Championship game
Seven soccer state champions have been crowned in the state of Mississippi, leaving just one game in the girls 6A ranks for the right to hold up a gold ball, something the Gulfport Lady Admirals are aiming to do for the third time in four years. Word on the street...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
wxxv25.com
Gautier community comes together to help a neighbor in need
Gautier business and city leaders are helping a neighbor get back on his feet. You never know what people are going through, it’s never too late to lend a helping hand to those in need and the City of Gautier is proving this true. After finding out a community...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
wxxv25.com
Uber driver that was shot in Harrison County shares her story
Linda Buford, an Uber driver on the Coast, was shot last month and shares her story and progress since the incident. It was another Friday night working a side job to try to make ends meet for Linda Buford, or so she thought. Buford owned a small fitness center called...
WLOX
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s first parade of carnival season kicked off Saturday. Dozens drew in from in-state and out-of-state, filling the streets as the annual Ocean Springs Elks Parade rolled through downtown. The parade followed it’s traditional route from Beach Front to Washington Street. Many folks...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
wxxv25.com
Pinta replica sails into Biloxi
Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
wxxv25.com
Community sends off Gulfport Lady Admirals soccer as they head to State Championship
The Gulfport Girls Soccer team is state championship bound!. The Lady Admirals began their day with a group prayer then loaded up the bus that would take them to the championship game at Ridgeland High School, but they couldn’t leave that easily. The high school halls were filled with...
