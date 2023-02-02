Read full article on original website
WLOX
Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
WLOX
“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
WLOX
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
WLOX
Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - It's Carnival Season, Lunar New Year, and the perfect time to get out for a run on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast.
WLOX
Mardi Gras krewes prepping ahead of weekend parades
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Carnival season is here and preparation is underway. Mardi Gras krewes around the coast have been working for months prepping floats and costumes. And, of course, krewes place special emphasis on assuring they stock plenty of throws. Friday afternoon, members of the OS Lumber Krewe...
WLOX
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children. The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies. “Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community...
WLOX
Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter
Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
WLOX
Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Cheeky Monkey Cake Company Owner Jennifer Noble shows off some of their king cakes and other Carnival treats.
WLOX
Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated...
WLOX
Hancock County community members host parade in honor of late firefighter
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County community members are remembering a man who not only saved lives, but impacted those who crossed his path. Richard Atwood, better known as Elvis, served as a firefighter for the West Hancock Fire Department. “It’s like losing a family member,” said Fire Chief Deedra...
WLOX
Le Bakery has unique flavors, tasty king cakes for Mardi Gras season
Our temperatures are mild, and it is humid today. We are seeing and will continue to see scattered showers, and it is breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Tonight, will be humid with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will be low overnight, but closer to daybreak, we will see a few scattered showers. A cold front brings higher rain chances starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heavy rain and possible thunderstorms will last through the overnight night hours and into and through the day Thursday. You’ll need to stay rain gear ready. There is a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for strong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A sliver of the area, including Pearl River County is in the slight (2 out 5) risk area. Stay weather aware.
WLOX
100 Men Hall celebrates Centennial Celebration with Harlem Renaissance Festival
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Berkley the Artist is a performer at the 100 Men Hall. He describes the Harlem Renaissance with words such as “class, dignity and iconic artists that are black.”. The Harlem Renaissance was a time of revival in African American music, art and culture....
WLOX
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s first parade of carnival season kicked off Saturday. Dozens drew in from in-state and out-of-state, filling the streets as the annual Ocean Springs Elks Parade rolled through downtown. The parade followed it’s traditional route from Beach Front to Washington Street. Many folks...
WLOX
Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday. The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road. This is a first come first...
WLOX
HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service...
