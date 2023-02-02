ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WLOX

Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi

Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company

In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor's house
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Mardi Gras krewes prepping ahead of weekend parades

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Carnival season is here and preparation is underway. Mardi Gras krewes around the coast have been working for months prepping floats and costumes. And, of course, krewes place special emphasis on assuring they stock plenty of throws. Friday afternoon, members of the OS Lumber Krewe...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter

Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Le Bakery has unique flavors, tasty king cakes for Mardi Gras season

Our temperatures are mild, and it is humid today. We are seeing and will continue to see scattered showers, and it is breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Tonight, will be humid with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will be low overnight, but closer to daybreak, we will see a few scattered showers. A cold front brings higher rain chances starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heavy rain and possible thunderstorms will last through the overnight night hours and into and through the day Thursday. You’ll need to stay rain gear ready. There is a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for strong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A sliver of the area, including Pearl River County is in the slight (2 out 5) risk area. Stay weather aware.
WLOX

Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday. The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road. This is a first come first...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

