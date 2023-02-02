ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Rain this evening, warm temperatures this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring almost springlike temperatures and rain chances into West Virginia. The trend of warm temperatures will also stick around for most of this week, but as for how long that will exactly last, find out in the video above!. A low-pressure system north of...
Warm temperatures, precipitation chances this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek on a mild, partly cloudy note. Then later this week, warmer temperatures, and some rain, are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The first weekend of February was mild and clear, and today will be no exception,...
New snow tubing location in West Virginia

Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent. A warm front pushing through early Thursday will...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
Semi crash affecting traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike

First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago.
West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023

West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. ​​Brandywine Lake...
How romantic are West Virginia residents?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the perfect place to fall in love at one of its beautiful overlooks, waterfalls or state park resorts. So it is no surprise that a recent study ranked the Mountain State as the most romantic in the country. Bookies.com used Google Trends data to determine which states were […]
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In West Virginia

Looking for the best places to stay in West Virginia for your next weekend getaway? With so much to see and do in the Mountain State and plenty of vacation rentals to offer, we’ve made a list that will help you with your search. So, whether you’re trying to find a budget-friendly place or looking for the perfect hideaway for two, we’ve got the perfect accommodation for you.
WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative. Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s […]
VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team are helping respond to a major train delraiment in Ohio. The group, based in St. Albans, deployed Monday to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist on-scene first responders and incident command with response efforts for a large-scale train derailment containing hazardous materials.
