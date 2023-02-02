Read full article on original website
WDTV
Rain this evening, warm temperatures this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring almost springlike temperatures and rain chances into West Virginia. The trend of warm temperatures will also stick around for most of this week, but as for how long that will exactly last, find out in the video above!. A low-pressure system north of...
WDTV
Warm temperatures, precipitation chances this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek on a mild, partly cloudy note. Then later this week, warmer temperatures, and some rain, are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The first weekend of February was mild and clear, and today will be no exception,...
dcnewsnow.com
New snow tubing location in West Virginia
Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
woay.com
Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent. A warm front pushing through early Thursday will...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
wchstv.com
One COVID-19-related death added in West Virginia; hospitalizations increase Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death Tuesday as hospitalizations due to the virus ticked up in West Virginia. The death – a 70-year-old man from Jackson County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,877, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WSAZ
Semi crash affecting traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago.
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. Brandywine Lake...
Who got the biggest hauls in West Virginia’s 2022 black bear season?
The 2022 black bear hunting season in West Virginia is over, but the numbers have just come in.
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in West Virginia?
Drivers in West Virginia might be wondering if they can face repercussions for not removing snow on their cars before they hit the road.
How romantic are West Virginia residents?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the perfect place to fall in love at one of its beautiful overlooks, waterfalls or state park resorts. So it is no surprise that a recent study ranked the Mountain State as the most romantic in the country. Bookies.com used Google Trends data to determine which states were […]
West Virginia power companies denied from increasing monthly bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of […]
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In West Virginia
Looking for the best places to stay in West Virginia for your next weekend getaway? With so much to see and do in the Mountain State and plenty of vacation rentals to offer, we’ve made a list that will help you with your search. So, whether you’re trying to find a budget-friendly place or looking for the perfect hideaway for two, we’ve got the perfect accommodation for you.
WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative. Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s […]
WDTV
VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team are helping respond to a major train delraiment in Ohio. The group, based in St. Albans, deployed Monday to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist on-scene first responders and incident command with response efforts for a large-scale train derailment containing hazardous materials.
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
Nelly is coming back to West Virginia for performance
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Grammy Award-winning hip-hop and rap artist Nelly is going to be making his way back to the Mountain State in 2023. According to Kelly Collins with the State Fair of West Virginia, Nelly will be making his return on Friday, August 11, 2023 for a jam-packed concert at the State Fair […]
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
